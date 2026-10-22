Modi Once Wanted To ‘Wage War’ On Centre; Annamalai Now Questions BJP Over CJP Protests

K Annamalai invoked Modi’s 2011 ‘war’ remark to question the Centre’s handling of CJP protests in Delhi.
The former Tamil Nadu BJP chief raised concerns over Jantar Mantar restrictions, preventive detentions and alleged pellet-gun use.
Annamalai criticised the repeated labelling of protests against the Centre as anti-national or foreign-funded.
Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has questioned the Centre’s handling of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi, challenging restrictions on demonstrations, preventive detentions and the alleged use of pellet guns by the Delhi Police. Invoking a 2011 remark by Narendra Modi, who was then Gujarat Chief Minister, Annamalai criticised the government for its response to protesters and questioned the repeated portrayal of dissent as anti-national.
According to Indian Express, Annamalai, a former IPS officer who resigned from the BJP’s primary membership on June 5, 2026, raised concerns over the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site and the role of Special Executive Magistrates in preventive detention cases. He also criticised the Centre’s response to those questioning its handling of the protests, arguing that the right to oppose the government should not depend on political affiliation.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Annamalai recalled the crackdown on the anti-corruption campaign in Delhi in 2011, when Modi had said that “if his hands were not tied, he would have gone to Delhi and waged war against the central government.”
Endorsing Modi’s position at the time, Annamalai wrote, “In my opinion, what the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it. Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive bond cases.”
He also alleged that those questioning procedural violations in a democracy faced personal attacks and accusations of acting against the country.
“If you question the violation of due process of law in a democracy, you would be called names, and a barrage of attacks would follow, including being labelled a Foreign Agent,” he wrote.
Annamalai said he had faced sustained criticism since asking the Centre to engage with protesters during the NEET examination protests. While maintaining that he disagreed with some of the CJP’s tactics and considered many of its members misguided, he defended their right to demonstrate.
“But if you ask me whether they have a right to oppose/argue/protest on an issue that they think is important? I would categorically say – YES,” he wrote.
Annamalai Questions Jantar Mantar De-notification, Preventive Detentions
Annamalai urged people to revisit the questions surrounding the government’s handling of the protests, even if doing so made “some of them uncomfortable”. He also called on the Centre to address the issues raised rather than resort to “whataboutism”.
One of his questions concerned the decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a protest site. He asked how the Ministry of Home Affairs’ standing order had been applied after the CJP submitted a letter seeking permission to hold a demonstration.
“How was Jantar Mantar denotified as a protest site as per a standing order of the Ministry of Home Affairs after a letter was handed over by CJP seeking permission to conduct a protest?” he asked.
He questioned the arrangement under which an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Delhi Police acts as a Special Executive Magistrate in preventive bond cases, arguing that the arrangement raises concerns because the Delhi Police is also the complainant in the case against the CJP members. Annamalai argued that this raised questions about impartiality because the Delhi Police was also the complainant in the case against the CJP members.
“How long can we have a system that gives powers to an Asst Commissioner of Police as a Special Executive Magistrate who rules over whether to keep someone in preventive detention? The ACP of Delhi Police stands over the trial where Delhi Police is the complainant against the accused CJP. Now you know which way the wind will blow,” he said.
Annamalai also questioned the conduct of the Special Executive Magistrate during a bail hearing on October 19 involving people arrested at Jantar Mantar on October 13. He alleged that the magistrate arrived late and recused himself, citing a threat to his life.
“On October 19th, why did the Special Executive Magistrate, aka ACP of Delhi Police, deliberately arrive late for the bail hearing of those who were arrested from Jantar Mantar on October 13th and recuse himself, saying there is a threat to his life? Is this some kind of a joke?” he asked.
He further questioned why eight sureties had been rejected and why a person who appeared to stand surety had been subjected to cross-examination by the Special Executive Magistrate.
Questions Over Pellet Guns, Police Conduct During NEET Protests
Annamalai also asked whether any action had been taken over the alleged use of pellet guns and other police measures during the NEET examination protests. He accused the Delhi Police of violating standard operating procedures in its handling of demonstrators.
Drawing a comparison with protests during the previous Congress and AAP governments in Delhi, he questioned whether BJP workers who had violated bond conditions or disobeyed police orders had faced similar treatment.
“Has no BJP karyakarta in Delhi violated any bond conditions during the previous Congress and AAP governments? I trust the same Delhi police were then also when barricades were jumped and orders disobeyed? How were they dealt with then? Like this? Definitely – NO.”
Annamalai also referred to the burning of a cockroach effigy during Dusshera celebrations. He said he had tried to establish who was responsible for giving the CJP publicity at the national level, pointing to BJP MLA Ashok Goel.
“I also recently saw a cockroach effigy burned as part of the Dusshera celebrations. Out of curiosity, I tried to find out who is giving this free publicity at a National level. No surprises here. It was led by a BJP MLA, Ashok Goel,” he wrote.
Annamalai Criticises ‘Anti-National’ Label For Protesters
The former Tamil Nadu BJP president also addressed the debate surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said he had questioned the Congress over its protests and asked what it had done while the revision process was under way.
At the same time, Annamalai said he had urged the Opposition and the CJP not to discredit democratic institutions as a whole because of alleged errors by individuals.
He also criticised the ruling party’s response to dissent, arguing that protests and statements against the Centre were too readily described as anti-national or attributed to foreign influence.
“Lastly, enough of this anti-national thing. FCRA is controlled by MHA. All agencies don’t report to the opposition parties in the country. All the embassies outside are equipped with enough people to track any Indian national hand in glove with foreign enemies. It’s honestly very tiring and boring to see all protests and statements against the central government being called as anti-national and funded by forces outside,” he wrote.
Annamalai further argued that the Centre, which has been in power in Delhi for more than 12 years, continued to portray its critics as enemies.
“I have a feeling the central government forgets it’s been in power in Delhi for 12 plus years and still manufactures an enemy at all times to keep itself relevant. Sadly, that’s a pity,” he wrote.