Why Are New Zealand Wearing Different Jersey Against India? Reason Behind Blackcaps' Special Kit

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Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Why is New Zealand wearing a different jersey against India? Discover the story behind the special Kotahitanga ODI kit celebrating 100 years of sporting ties

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New Zealand players in new jersey
Why Are New Zealand Wearing Different Jersey Against India? Reason Behind Blackcaps' Special Kit Photo: X/BLACKCAPS
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand will wear a special 'Kotahitanga' jersey against India to celebrate 100 years of sporting ties

  • The limited-edition ODI kit blends Māori artwork with Indian cultural motifs, symbolising unity

  • The jersey was designed by Ben Thomason, Shiv Narandas and Jai Pancha

New Zealand will take the field in a special jersey during the upcoming ODI series against India, but the change is about much more than a fresh look. The BLACKCAPS have unveiled a limited-edition kit to celebrate 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries.

Named the 'Kotahitanga' ODI shirt, the jersey brings together Indian and Maori cultural elements, highlighting the shared history, respect and unity between the two nations. New Zealand will wear the special kit throughout the five-match ODI series, which begins on November 4.

Why Is New Zealand Wearing a Special Jersey Against India?

The primary reason behind New Zealand's different jersey is to commemorate a century of sporting connections between India and New Zealand. The relationship dates back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team toured New Zealand, marking an important chapter in the sporting history of both countries.

The Kotahitanga shirt, which represents unity, was designed by artists Ben Thomason, Shiv Narandas and Jai Pancha. It combines traditional Maori artwork with distinctive Indian motifs to reflect the cultural bond between the nations.

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Narandas and Pancha incorporated three Indian elements into the jersey: the lotus, India's national flower; an ogee pattern inspired by Indian architecture; and mandala art, whose symmetrical structure complements Maori design traditions.

Thomason contributed Maori kowhaiwhai patterns and haehae lines, with the artwork honouring those who helped build the relationship between the two countries and connecting generations through sport.

What Did New Zealand Cricket Say About the Jersey?

New Zealand Cricket Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley expressed his excitement about the special kit and its cultural significance.

"We're absolutely wrapped with the design. The artists have created a beautiful balance between a distinct Maori design and a distinct Indian design that speaks to the bond between our nations.

"Sport underpins the unity between New Zealand and India and we hope this shirt will be a collector's item treasured by New Zealand and Indian cricket fans for years to come."

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For Narandas, whose family hails from India, the project carried a personal meaning.

"This shirt feels like a journey of our life here. I hope that everyone can feel the energy that's been put into this project and they can wear the shirt with pride," Narandas said.

The limited-edition shirt celebrates cricket's ability to bring cultures together, making the BLACKCAPS' new look a tribute to a century of sporting friendship rather than simply a change in playing attire.

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