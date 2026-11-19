What The Panel Has Heard, And What It Once Said

Parliament has not come to the subject cold. Before a four-day study tour of Jammu, Srinagar, Kargil and Leh, officials told the committee that India seeks normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan only in an atmosphere free of terror, that normalisation will wait until Islamabad credibly ends support for cross-border terrorism, and that India will not be deterred by nuclear threats. On the tour itself, members examined the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and threats along the Line of Control and the International Border.