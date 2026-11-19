Delhi’s AQI rose from 282 at 6 am to 289 by 8 am on Thursday, staying in the poor category and nearing very poor
PM2.5 was the main pollutant at 53 of Delhi’s 57 monitoring stations at 7 am, with 55 stations above AQI 200
Pusa recorded the highest station-level AQI at 366, followed by JNU, Sirifort, NSUT Jaffarpur and ITO
Delhi’s air quality stayed in the “poor” category on Thursday morning and moved closer to the “very poor” range as calm surface winds trapped pollutants near the ground. The Central Pollution Control Board’s hourly air quality index, which also factors in the past 24 hours, stood at 282 at 6am, up from 232 on Wednesday.
The AQI touched 286 at 7am and rose to 289 by 8am, leaving it on the brink of the “very poor” category.
Citywide Pollution Readings
According to the CPCB’s classification, an AQI of 0-50 is “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”.
PM2.5 was the main pollutant at 53 of Delhi’s 57 monitoring stations at 7am. A day earlier, it was the leading pollutant at 47 of 58 stations.
Of the 57 stations with valid readings at 7am, 55 recorded AQI above 200. Twenty stations were in the “very poor” category. None reported “severe” air quality.
Pusa logged the highest station reading at 366. JNU followed at 362, then Sirifort at 358, NSUT Jaffarpur at 355 and ITO at 354. Commonwealth Sports Complex stood at 347, while CRRI Mathura Road and Chandni Chowk were at 344 each.
Wind And Weather
Surface winds stayed weak.
Safdarjung airfield recorded calm conditions in all 11 observations between 8pm on Wednesday and 6.30am on Thursday. That indicated there was little wind near the surface to disperse pollutants.
Higher up, the air moved. Winds at 500 metres to 1,500 metres were blowing from the north at 18 kmph at 4.30am, but they did not clear the pollutants held near the surface.
Farm Fires Count
Satellite data picked up 176 farm fires in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday. That lifted the tally since October 1 to 4,928.
Punjab accounted for 4,458 of the fires and Haryana for 470. The total is above the 4,722 fires recorded in the same period last year.
The two sets of numbers do not line up cleanly. In recent years, much crop-residue burning has shifted to after the satellite’s afternoon pass, so the count misses some fires.
Government Pollution Response
The Delhi government has stepped up its pollution-control review.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta told department heads to step up field checks, tighten enforcement and make sure dust-control rules are followed as Delhi prepares for another round of worse air quality.
The government reviewed pollution hotspots, road dust, construction activity, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and waste management at a meeting held at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s Integrated Command and Control Centre.
The government appointed Secretary-level officers as nodal officers for all 13 districts to monitor pollution-control measures. Directions were also issued to conduct ground inspections twice a week.