Since October 10, Delhi Police has also been insisting that the Press Informationm Bureau (PIB) card is required for journalists covering the protests. Reporter Saurabh Shukla of the Red Mike, at the time, had said on video that he was denied access due to the lack of a PIB card despite more than a decade of work experience and professed he would not apply for one either. Commenting on this issue, Joseph said, "I myself have been an independent journalist for nearly four decades. I've never been 'accredited' by anyone; nor have I ever possessed any document identifying me as a 'bona fide' journalist. I wonder what that makes me, since I'm not even a 'social media influencer' or a 'reelmaker'."