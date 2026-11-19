Delhi Police told the Supreme Court they never deliberately obstructed journalists, yet over 30 reporters were detained on October 10-11.
Police say reelmakers aren’t journalists and PIB cards matter, but reporters with PIB accreditation and press cards were also detained.
Journalists say mobile journalism means reporters make reels too, making the distinction unworkable.
Renewed concerns around press freedom have emerged as the Delhi Police on Wednesday made a controversial distinction between who is a journalist and who is a "reelmaker" in the context of October's protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the national capital.
Delhi Police has told the Supreme Court that social media content creators and reelmakers cannot be treated on a par with "bona fide journalists". However, journalists critical of the claim say this distinction disregards how digital journalism operates and could leave independent reporters without the protections afforded to the press.
In its affidavit, the police argued that journalists “constitute a distinct category” from social media content creators who use cameras and microphones to produce reels. It maintained that the latter cannot claim the protections extended to the press while covering demonstrations.
The Delhi Police filed the affidavit in response to petitions by the Network of Women in Media (NWMI), Free Speech Collective, Delhi Union of Journalists, and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists. The petitions alleged high-handedness by police against journalists covering the anti-SIR protests at Jantar Mantar last month and sought protection, particularly for women journalists, against arbitrary detention.
There is a chronology to this. The distinction narrative emerges from the October protests that led to the detention of more than 30 journalists and allegations of sexual harassment against the police.
On October 10, around midday, a police personnel stationed near Regal Cinema, Connaught Place, asked two reporters trying to pass through a barricade, "Aap reel banate ho kya (Do you make reels)?" After that, the reporters from a digital news publication insisted they were journalists and showed their press ID cards. Earlier, these reporters, along with other digital journalists, were recording on their phones videos of what was unfolding there--massive deployment of police and paramilitary forces, riot control vehicles, and sporadic detention of one or two protesters arriving at the spot to go to Jantar Mantar. This incident encapsulates the unprecedented and widespread verification of journalists working on the ground during a protest.
What Does Delhi Police Say?
In its affidavit submitted to the court, the Delhi Police said it held freedom of the press in "highest regard". And then went on to state: "The Delhi Police has, at no point, sought to obstruct, impede or interfere with bona fide discharge of journalistic duties, whether during the protests in question or otherwise"
The Delhi Police said that it had no objection to people making reels and uploading them, but it is yet to be determined whether "such reel-makers can be elevated to the status of journalists or reporters".
The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi Police not to hinder journalists, lawyers, and other professionals from carrying out their duties "in any manner whatsoever".
The affidavit said the apex court's direction “protects journalists in the discharge of their professional duties and does not, and was not intended to, exempt the so-called reel-makers and social media influencers or unruly elements from the operation of the general law or from compliance with the lawful directions of the Law Enforcement Agencies at the site of a prohibited assembly.”
It further said that the police allowed journalists across the media spectrum, from national to international outlets and including both PIB-accredited and unaccredited reporters, were able to film the demonstrations. They contended that the widespread existence of reports, photos and videos online meant there was no prevention of journalists from discharging their duties, which is what the petitions have accused the police of doing.
The police also asserted that any confusion or interference with journalists that may have happened was inadvertent and arose from mistaken identity or ongoing crowd-control measures.
“At no point was there any deliberate or concerted action on the part of the Delhi Police to obstruct, restrict or interfere with journalists who were lawfully discharging their professional duties” and “wherever any individual was apprehended on account of a mistaken identity, such individual was immediately released upon verification and ascertainment of their actual identity.”
Journalist Vs Reelmaker: Is It A Reliable Distinction?
As mobile journalism (MoJo) becomes more and more commonplace across newsrooms, the journalist also makes reels, and the distinction would be hard to make for security personnel who are in the chaos of detention and chase.
Senior journalist and media analyst Ammu Joseph, who also founded NWMI, told Outlook, "The Delhi Police is obviously way behind the times. The media world has been completely transformed over the past decade and more. If they don't recognise that yet, they clearly need to educate themselves and spare us this embarrassing display of official ignorance."
Since October 10, Delhi Police has also been insisting that the Press Informationm Bureau (PIB) card is required for journalists covering the protests. Reporter Saurabh Shukla of the Red Mike, at the time, had said on video that he was denied access due to the lack of a PIB card despite more than a decade of work experience and professed he would not apply for one either. Commenting on this issue, Joseph said, "I myself have been an independent journalist for nearly four decades. I've never been 'accredited' by anyone; nor have I ever possessed any document identifying me as a 'bona fide' journalist. I wonder what that makes me, since I'm not even a 'social media influencer' or a 'reelmaker'."
If PIB accreditation is what makes a journalist, then its stringent requirements, especially for freelance and independent journalists, would leave many in the profession out of the ambit of who the government considers to be press. The PIB's accreditation rules require a full-time employed journalist to have a minimum of five years of experience, while the criteria for freelancers are 15 years, along with several other conditions.
The police have stated in the affidavit that if journalists did not hold PIB accreditation, their earlier advisory had directed them to furnish an identity card issued by their employers as an “acceptable means of identification”.
Despite this, journalists from outlets such as The Indian Express, The Hindu, Scroll, and Newslaundry were detained for hours on October 10 and 11.
Further, obstruction during news gathering has been noted by even PIB-accredited journalists, including from the BBC. Several media persons covering the protests reported being forcefully detained or having their phones seized even after identifying themselves as press or showing their press cards.
The reports of journalists being detained drew international scrutiny as well as strong condemnation from the Editors' Guild of India, which demanded action against police personnel responsible for allegedly assaulting and obstructing journalists.
A multimedia reporter, who works for a digital publication and was detained on October 10 while on duty, told Outlook on condition of anonymity, "When I was detained, I was interviewing a detainee with my boom mic. There were no police personnel there initially. They came mid-interview, took my mic away, and detained me and my colleague despite us having press cards hung from our necks. I think only TV journalists were safe.
On being asked whether the reelmaker-journalist distinction was correct, he said, "If a person is not obstructing, if they are standing alone or with another to record videos, that is not a crime, and it does not even violate Section 163 of the BNSS. Why are these terms being coined by police?"
He further asked: "How can the police or government decide who is a journalist and who is not? Tomorrow they can say this person is making reels and detain us. This is also a question of our career and livelihood. If we can't do our work, if we can't get the story, how will we keep our jobs?"
Citizen Journalists And MoJo
Media scenario across the world has been drastically changing with more and more people using their smartphones to document incidents, which in turn is creating a decentralised repository of material often used for OSINT by other journalists. Now, those operating without institutional support or formal registration with media bodies to witness and document incidents have long been known as citizen journalists.
Under repressive regimes and government restrictions on the press across the world, such citizen journalists have stepped in to fill in crucial information gaps. For example, citizen journalists in Iran have played a major role in getting information out of the tightly controlled country where journalists are known to face risks to their lives and safety.
Social media drives engagement for most news publications today, and the main content behind that drive is vertical videos, also referred to as "reels", as Instagram has popularised the format with that name. In this atmosphere, many registered and press-card-holding journalists also have to produce reels for their respective publications and channels. This pressure and desperation to document drive them into close proximity of security personnel who are on active duty for crowd dispersal or detentions. This is where the conflict arises from. But as the journalist Outlook spoke to pointed out earlier, it was not always the case that journalists were detained while in proximity to the police and showed a video recorded by him that corroborated the incident.
The question ultimately is not whether everyone with a camera is a journalist. It is whether the police should have the power to decide who is one.