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Press Council Of India Issues Safety Advisory For Journalists Covering Protests

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Published at:

Press Council of India issues a protest coverage advisory for journalists, stressing safety, neutrality, identity cards, crowd precautions and responsible reporting during unrest.

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Woman journalist, Delhi Police bus
Woman journalist shows press card while detained on a Delhi Police bus. Photo: Satyam Mishra
Summary of this article

  • Press Council of India issued detailed guidance for journalists covering protests and demonstrations amid safety concerns

  • The advisory asks media personnel to carry valid identity cards and keep them visible at all times

  • Journalists have been told to maintain neutrality, avoid taking sides and comply with lawful police orders

The Press Council of India has issued a detailed advisory for journalists covering protests and demonstrations after expressing concern over the safety of media personnel during unrest. The guidance focuses on professional conduct, personal safety and ethical reporting.

The Council stated that the guidelines are meant to help reporters work in tense situations without compromising their safety or reporting standards. The advisory stated that it seeks to "facilitate the effective discharge of journalistic duties while promoting the safety of media personnel, responsible reporting and better coordination among journalists, media organisations and law enforcement authorities."

The new rules matter because protest sites can quickly turn volatile, putting journalists between protesters and police action. The advisory sets out what reporters should carry, how they should identify themselves and what they should avoid doing when tensions rise.

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Identification And Conduct

The Council has told journalists to carry valid identity cards issued by their media organisations or PIB/DIP accreditation. These IDs should remain visible at all times, with lanyards secured in a way that reduces entanglement risks.

Neutrality is central. The guidelines stated: "Maintain neutrality and professionalism. Do not participate in demonstrations, take sides, provoke confrontations, or interfere with protesters, counter-protesters, or police."

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The advisory also asked journalists to remain respectful during tense situations. It informed media personnel to comply with lawful police orders, avoid unnecessary arguments and calmly assert their press status when needed.

Crowd Safety Measures

Distance matters. The Council advised media persons to keep a reasonable distance when tensions escalate or when police action appears likely.

It also barred journalists from placing equipment in ways that could obstruct movement. The advisory stated: "Do not attach cameras or recording equipment to police barricades, vehicles, or equipment in ways that obstruct movement or damage property."

The guidance also recommends compact emergency kits. These should include basic first aid, drinking water, high-protein snacks, flashlights and eye protection or goggles. The advisory added: "Never touch, pick up, or attempt to move tear-gas canisters, flash-bang devices, or smoke grenades. They may remain hot, explode, or contain hazardous residue."

Ethics And Security

The Council also tightened reporting rules. It urged journalists to verify information through multiple sources and to treat statements from all sides with equal scrutiny.

It also warned against reporting details that could affect police operations on the ground. The advisory stated: "Do not broadcast or publish real-time police positions, tactical movements, or escape routes when doing so could compromise safety or operational security."

The Council further cautioned journalists against allowing the pressure to secure exclusive footage to override basic safety considerations.

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