Does A Journalist Need Accreditation To Report In India?

In its affidavit, the police described journalists as a “distinct category” from social media content creators who use cameras and microphones to make reels for commercial gain. It said the nature and predominant intent of a person's activity could help distinguish journalists from content creators. The police also acknowledged that the constitutional freedom to gather and publish news extends to independent journalists, freelancers, citizens and people reporting through YouTube or other digital platforms. It said this freedom cannot be denied solely because someone lacks PIB accreditation, an employer-issued press card or a job with a recognised media organisation. An identity card issued by an employer could serve as an alternative to PIB accreditation. Defending its October 5 guidelines, it asked journalists to display their credentials and avoid obstructing police operations.