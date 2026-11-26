The Supreme Court will examine whether accredited journalists should receive greater protection than self-proclaimed reporters while covering protests.
Delhi Police has distinguished professional journalists from social media content creators while acknowledging the right of independent journalists to report.
The case raises questions about PIB accreditation, press freedom, police powers and journalists’ rights under the Constitution.
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would examine who qualifies as a journalist and whether accredited media persons should receive greater protection than self-proclaimed reporters while covering protests. The question has come into focus after journalists alleged that Delhi Police detained, assaulted and obstructed them while they were reporting on demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10 and 11.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said journalistic freedom must be balanced with the administration of public order and law. The observations have raised questions about whether accreditation or employment with an established media organisation should determine who is recognised as a journalist.
What Happened During The October Delhi Protests?
The protests on October 10 and 11 were organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, along with student groups and opposition parties, to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstrators alleged that the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had led to the wrongful deletion of eligible voters. The Election Commission and the government have denied the allegations.
Police deployed personnel and imposed restrictions on gatherings in parts of central Delhi. Journalists alleged that they were forcibly removed, prevented from recording events and subjected to physical force.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) documented the temporary detention of at least 43 journalists covering the October 10 and 11 protests across several cities, including 39 in Delhi. Its October 12 report, updated on October 15, also recorded allegations of assaults and equipment seizures.
The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and the Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) approached the Supreme Court, alleging that journalists had been dragged away, manhandled and detained despite displaying their press credentials.
The Delhi Police disputed the allegations, saying some journalists had been caught up in crowd-control operations because personnel could not immediately distinguish them from protesters and content creators. It said those whose identities were verified were released and denied seizing journalists' equipment.
However, journalists gave a different account to Newslaundry. Scroll reporter Ayush Tiwari said he was wearing his press card when he was detained for around 90 minutes. Newslaundry reporters said they were detained for three to four hours.
Does A Journalist Need Accreditation To Report In India?
In its affidavit, the police described journalists as a “distinct category” from social media content creators who use cameras and microphones to make reels for commercial gain. It said the nature and predominant intent of a person's activity could help distinguish journalists from content creators. The police also acknowledged that the constitutional freedom to gather and publish news extends to independent journalists, freelancers, citizens and people reporting through YouTube or other digital platforms. It said this freedom cannot be denied solely because someone lacks PIB accreditation, an employer-issued press card or a job with a recognised media organisation. An identity card issued by an employer could serve as an alternative to PIB accreditation. Defending its October 5 guidelines, it asked journalists to display their credentials and avoid obstructing police operations.
Senior advocate PV Dinesh, appearing for the KUWJ, argued that the seven journalists in the petition worked with established media organisations and were not merely people making reels.
“The question is, when established journalists, who are recognised journalists, are covering events, can they be taken into custody?” Dinesh asked the bench, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI).
Justice Bagchi observed that “self-proclaimed journalists may not have the same protection as accredited journalists”. The Court’s remarks, however, do not amount to a final ruling that accreditation is a prerequisite for protection while reporting.
The Central Media Accreditation Guidelines, 2022, cover working journalists, freelancers, veteran journalists, camerapersons and technicians residing in Delhi-NCR. Freelancers seeking accreditation must have at least 15 years of professional experience and have held a PIB accreditation card for at least five years. Paragraph 6.3 clarifies that accreditation “shall not confer any official or special status on news media representatives”, but only recognise their identity as professional journalists.
Accreditation is therefore an official recognition under the government’s framework; it does not, by itself, create the constitutional right to gather and report news. The distinction between accreditation for access to official government sources and the broader right to report is central to the questions before the Supreme Court.
What Does The Constitution Say About Press Freedom And Police Powers?
The Constitution does not provide a separate fundamental right exclusively for journalists. Press freedom is recognised as part of the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a). The Supreme Court has affirmed this protection in cases such as Romesh Thappar v State of Madras (1950) and Bennett Coleman & Co. v Union of India (1972).
Press freedom is not absolute. Article 19(2) allows reasonable restrictions on grounds including public order and the security of the state. The state can regulate demonstrations to maintain public order, but its restrictions must meet constitutional requirements.
Other constitutional protections are also relevant. Article 19(1)(b) guarantees the right to assemble peacefully and without arms, while Article 19(1)(d) protects freedom of movement and Article 19(1)(g) the right to practise a profession. These rights are subject to the reasonable restrictions provided under Articles 19(3), 19(5) and 19(6), respectively.
These rights under Article 19 are guaranteed to Indian citizens, not exclusively to journalists or accredited media personnel. Article 21, which protects life and personal liberty, extends to all persons and is relevant when questions arise over detention and the use of force.
In D.K. Basu v State of West Bengal (1996; reported in 1997), the Supreme Court laid down safeguards to be followed during arrest and detention.
What Is The Supreme Court Being Asked To Examine?
Hearing the KUWJ's plea over the alleged detention of seven journalists, the bench referred the matter to a five-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy. Constituted in August to examine police action during July's student protests, the committee was asked to examine the journalists' allegations. The petitioners were directed to submit relevant material.
“You will go back to the committee which we have constituted to factually demonstrate whether your petitioners were, in fact, present there. If present, whether they were subjected to excessive force,” Justice Bagchi told the petitioners, as reported by PTI.
He added that the inquiry should determine “whether they were subjected to force and, if subjected, whether such force was excessive in relation to the proportion necessary for maintenance of public order”.
The bench also raised the question of whether taking a journalist away from a protest site amounts to custody. The petitioners argued that the police action violated the Supreme Court's October 11 directions, which expressly stated that journalists and other professionals “shall not be hindered in discharge of their professional duties in any manner whatsoever”. The order also addressed illegal detention during peaceful, unarmed assemblies outside areas covered by restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
The Court has not yet ruled on whether the seven journalists were unlawfully detained or subjected to excessive force. It referred the allegations to the committee without expressing an opinion on their merits. The case raises a broader question: how can authorities maintain public order without obstructing journalists' right to report?