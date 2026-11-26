The SP and Congress are scheduled to hold another round of seat-sharing talks on November 27 for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The SP has offered the Congress 26 of the state's 403 seats, while the Congress has sought around 120–130 constituencies, including at least 50 it considers winnable.
The SP's announcement of five candidates, including nominees in constituencies claimed by the Congress, has added to friction between the alliance partners.
The road to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is already testing the ties between two of the INDIA bloc's key partners. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are set to resume seat-sharing negotiations in Delhi on Friday, after their earlier discussions exposed differences over the number of constituencies each party should contest. The Congress is seeking a larger share than the 26 seats proposed by the SP, while its negotiators are expected to consult the party's high command before returning to the table with their next plan.
The negotiations have become more complicated after the SP announced its first list of five candidates even as discussions were under way.
The move caused unease in the Congress, particularly because the list included candidates for Behat and Saharanpur, constituencies the Congress had also sought. The next meeting is expected to focus on resolving such overlapping claims and assessing the electoral prospects of individual seats.
Why The SP's 26-Seat Offer Has Rattled Congress
The SP's opening offer of 26 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is far below the Congress's initial demand for 181 constituencies. The Congress subsequently scaled down its demand, with reports putting its revised list at around 120 to 130 seats. It has also indicated that at least 50 of the constituencies it seeks should be winnable seats.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has maintained that winnability, rather than a fixed numerical formula, should determine the allocation. The party has argued that its proposed 26 seats include constituencies where it has either won or performed better than the Congress in previous elections. Yadav has said the two parties must accommodate each other and assess electoral equations before deciding who should contest where.
Candidate Lists And Constituency Claims Add To Alliance Friction
The immediate flashpoint is the SP's announcement of five candidates, including nominees for Behat and Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh. Congress MP Imran Masood, who represents Saharanpur, criticised the timing of the announcements, questioning whether the SP was taking the negotiations seriously while declaring candidates in constituencies sought by its ally. Congress leaders have also insisted that the party's claims should be assessed across the state's 403 constituencies rather than restricted to the SP's initial offer.
The Congress's negotiating team is expected to consult its central leadership before the next round. The talks are also taking place against the backdrop of the parties' electoral history: they contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together, but fought separately in 2022, when the Congress won only two seats.
With the BJP remaining the principal electoral opponent, the negotiations will test whether the two parties can turn their INDIA bloc partnership into a workable seat-sharing arrangement for 2027.