The road to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is already testing the ties between two of the INDIA bloc's key partners. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are set to resume seat-sharing negotiations in Delhi on Friday, after their earlier discussions exposed differences over the number of constituencies each party should contest. The Congress is seeking a larger share than the 26 seats proposed by the SP, while its negotiators are expected to consult the party's high command before returning to the table with their next plan.