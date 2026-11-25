SP's first list of five candidates for UP Assembly elections 2027 triggers fresh differences with Congress over seat-sharing talks.
Congress MP Imran Masood questions the seriousness of negotiations after SP announces candidates in two Saharanpur constituencies.
SP MP Rajeev Rai defends the move, stressing winnability as the party offers Congress 26 seats against its demand for around 130.
UP Elections 2027: Congress MP Imran Masood has expressed displeasure over the Samajwadi Party's announcement of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, questioning the seriousness of the ongoing seat-sharing talks between the two INDIA bloc allies.
Speaking in Lucknow, Masood said the SP's decision to announce candidates while negotiations were underway was not the right approach for an alliance.
“Hum bhikhari nahi hain. Yeh agar tareeka hain toh yeh gathbandhan ke liye behtar tareeka nahi hain” (We are not beggars. If this is the way things are being done, it is not a better way for an alliance), he said.
Masood objected to the SP fielding candidates in two constituencies in Saharanpur, which he considers his stronghold. He questioned why the parties were holding discussions if the SP was making announcements independently.
“There is a lack of seriousness in this matter because while you (Samajwadi Party) are holding talks on one side, you are making declarations on the other,” he said.
Masood also questioned the SP's offer of 26 seats to the Congress, citing the 2022 Assembly elections, when the SP allotted 35 seats to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).
“In 2022, after all parties came together, you gave 35 seats to the RLD. You are starting us off with 26 seats. So what message are you sending, you know best yourself,” he said.
Asked about the Congress's next course of action, Masood said the party leadership would take a decision on whether to continue negotiations with the SP. “When you have made this declaration against me, I don't understand whether you want to fight me, the Congress, or the BJP?” he said.
He added that he would stand by the party and its workers during the negotiations. “I am counted among those who fight for my party's workers and for my party. I will fight for my party; I will fight for the existence of my party,” Masood noted.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier asked the Congress to suggest additional constituencies beyond the 26 seats it had prioritised, so that discussions could continue. Yadav has also advocated fielding mutually agreed candidates under the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula, arguing that a candidate's winnability should take precedence over seat-sharing arithmetic.
The SP's first list includes Umar Ali Khan from Behat, Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.
Earlier on Wednesday, SP nominee Ashu Malik dismissed suggestions that he was under pressure or reluctant to speak openly because of Masood, saying he had no such fears or pressure.
SP Defends Candidate Announcement
SP MP Rajeev Rai defended the party's decision, saying its priority was to win elections rather than insist on particular constituencies.
“Akhilesh ji has consistently maintained that the priority is victory, not the specific seat,” Rai said, adding that constituencies held by sitting MLAs with a significant winning margin should not be considered for allocation to another party.
He said Uttar Pradesh had 403 Assembly seats and argued that both parties should focus on contesting and winning together wherever possible.
Seat-Sharing Talks Remain Unresolved
The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress, while the Congress has submitted a list of around 130 constituencies it wants to contest.
On Tuesday, SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said the offer included two seats currently held by the Congress, four where it finished second in the previous Assembly election, and 20 constituencies where the SP had secured between 60,000 and 70,000 votes while the Congress received around 2,000.
In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SP won 111 seats, while the Congress secured two. In 2017, their alliance won 54 seats, with the SP winning 47 and the Congress seven.
The two parties are expected to continue discussions as they seek to reach an agreement ahead of the 2027 polls.