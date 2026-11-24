SP announces five candidates for 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
Imran Masood objects to two candidates in Saharanpur.
SP offers Congress 26 seats amid alliance disagreements.
The Samajwadi Party has released its first list of five candidates for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election on Tuesday night. The list has been announced for candidates for constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha, and Lalitpur.
The first list includes four Muslim candidates and one non-Yadav OBC candidate. However, the announcement has caused differences within the Congress, with Saharanpur MP Imran Masood objecting to the Samajwadi Party (SP) fielding candidates in two constituencies in the district.
The SP has named Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, both in Saharanpur district. Its other candidates are Nahid Hasan from Kairana in Shamli, Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.
Masood has called the SP's decision "unilateral" and said it goes against the principles of an alliance, according to India Today. He maintains that the Congress should contest both seats, sources said. He is in touch with the party's high command and is waiting for its response before making his stand public, they added.
The announcement comes amid differences between the SP and Congress over seat-sharing for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. While the SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress, the latter has submitted a list of around 130 constituencies it wants to contest.
Why SP Is Offering Congress Just 26 Seats
Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday announced the offer of 26 seats before the second round of seat-sharing.
He said the 26 seats include two constituencies that are currently held by the Congress and four where the party finished second in the previous assembly election. The other 20 seats are constituencies where the SP got between 60,000 and 70,000 votes and the Congress had received around 2,000 votes.
The SP's push for a smaller share of seats for the Congress is also backed by their past election performance. In the 2022 Assembly polls, the two parties contested separately.
The SP won 111 of the 347 seats where it fielded candidates, while the Congress managed just two wins out of the 399 seats it contested. The Congress also recorded a vote share of only 2.33 per cent.
The parties' 2017 alliance also failed to deliver the expected results. Akhilesh Yadav joined hands with the Congress after a bitter family dispute.
Their joint campaign, built around the slogan "UP ko ye saath pasand hai", projected Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi as "UP ke ladke". However, the alliance won only 54 seats, with the SP securing 47 and the Congress seven