In a family video interaction discussing Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that his father Rajiv Gandhi's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover was withdrawn deliberately "on purpose so that he got killed".
Calling a 1991 Bihar campaign trip—where stones were hurled at Rajiv Gandhi's open jeep—the "final straw", Rahul said an atmosphere was created for his father's assassination and recalled warning his parents beforehand.
Sonia Gandhi echoed concerns over inadequate protection for opposition leaders after the V. P. Singh government withdrew Rajiv's SPG cover, while Priyanka Gandhi recounted Sonia's heightened vigilance following Indira Gandhi's assassination.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the removal of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's security cover was no accident and that it was removed on purpose so that he got killed.
He made the remarks during a conversation with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a video of which was shared by them on social media platforms on Tuesday.
Sonia Gandhi Recalls Security Lapses During Rajiv Gandhi's Bihar Tour
In the video put out days after the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love", the UPA chairperson reminisces about the security threats being faced by Rajiv Gandhi after he lost power and was the leader of opposition.
"Rahul had come back and just so happened that my husband was going on a tour. This particular one to Bihar. During the trip in Bihar, Rajiv ji was the leader of the opposition. First of all, they were in an open jeep, and there were stones, rocks thrown at them," Sonia recounts.
"And what happens if you don't have security, proper security, and if you go to a state where the government is of the BJP or opposition, then by and large whoever is in charge there, they will not be particular about the security. They say 'haan aa raha hai, theek hai', do your normal thing," Sonia Gandhi says in the video.
If the government is of the BJP or any other rival party, they are not going to give special attention to security, she says.
"So it was quite a horrible tour. Rahul was with his father throughout and he witnessed the rocks being thrown and all the shouting and screaming against his father. And when he came home he told me, 'Mama, if we don't do something about Papa's security, I know I am going to come back for his funeral very soon'," she says.
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Deliberate Removal of Security Cover
Rahul then talks about how the Bihar trip was the "final straw".
"The Bihar trip was the final straw but I was saying it from before. And my position on it was very clear. Papa's security was removed so that he got killed. Papa's security removal was not just an accident; it was done on purpose so that he got killed. And the atmosphere was created for him to get killed. It was obvious what was going on," Rahul Gandhi says.
"I told my father also. I told my mum also. I had an argument with my father about it," says Rahul Gandhi.
Priyanka Gandhi Reflects on Family Anxiety and the 1991 Assassination
Priyanka Gandhi then points out how after Indira Gandhi's assassination, Sonia Gandhi had become paranoid about "Papa's security" and would go around "checking the barbed wires" and whether the guards were sleeping.
"I knew as my room was in the front of the house," says Priyanka Gandhi, adding that she would not sleep till she heard her father's footsteps.
Priyanka says "Rahul's deductions" about the father's security situation were logical, while her own response was "completely emotional".
Rajiv Gandhi lost his life on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, in a deadly bomb blast triggered by an LTTE suicide bomber.
In 1989, the then V P Singh government had withdrawn outgoing prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's SPG cover.