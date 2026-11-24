Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal's return to the National Democratic Alliance on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, calling the revived BJP-SAD partnership ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections a "natural alliance" that will ensure pro-people governance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, second right, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, third left, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, second left, raise hands along with other leaders during a press conference to announce the revival of the BJP-SAD alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma