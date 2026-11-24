Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) officially rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), ending a six-year separation that began in September 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws.
Posting on X on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, PM Modi described the BJP-SAD tie-up—nurtured by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L. K. Advani, and Parkash Singh Badal—as a "natural alliance" that will ensure pro-people governance and emerge as Punjab's preferred choice.
Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the reunion was announced in New Delhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin, and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, with Shah confirming the coalition will contest all 117 seats and SAD will remain the "elder brother" holding the Chief Minister's post if they win.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he was extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) returned to the NDA and was confident that the coalition will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab.
The BJP and SAD on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, describing it as a "natural and emotional" pact.
"Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
The prime minister said the BJP and the Akali Dal have a natural alliance which will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress.
"Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time. I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab," he said.
The SAD had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws.