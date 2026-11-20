Mohammed Siraj’s omission from India’s playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand has sparked political storm
Congress MP Imran Masood alleged religious discrimination, claiming Siraj was overlooked because of his name
The BJP hit back, accusing Congress of vote-bank politics
The controversy surrounding Mohammed Siraj’s omission from India’s playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington refuses to die down. On Thursday (November 19), former India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri questioned the decision to leave out the experienced pacer, who has little left to prove at the international level. Although the team management defended its selection, the decision continued to draw criticism from fans and experts alike.
The Siraj controversy has struck a political chord, with leaders trading accusations of religious discrimination over his exclusion. Far away from Wellington’s Basin Reserve, the BJP and Congress have found themselves on opposite sides of the debate.
Congress MP Imran Masood, on Friday, questioned the Indian team management’s decision to deny Siraj a chance. Speaking to ANI, the politician alleged that the fast bowler was not picked because of his name, despite his impressive performances in the past.
“It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear,” Masood alleged.
"Shame on Congress! Congress now does vote-bank politics even in cricket team selection! Congress says - 'Siraj was left out because he was a Muslim.' Even Jadeja was left out! Every cricketer wears the jersey representing India! Stop dividing Indian cricket team for vote-bank and communal politics,” Bhandari wrote on X.
This isn’t the first time politicians have tried to offer their two cents on India’s cricket team selection. Last year, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed accused head coach Gautam Gambhir of religious bias following Sarfaraz Khan’s continued exclusion from the India A squad for a home series against South Africa A.
Mohamed took to X, questioning whether Sarfaraz had been overlooked because of his surname.
“Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname ! #justasking . We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter,” Mohamed wrote on X.
Clarification On Siraj’s Omission
India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed the matter at a press conference after Indian bowlers struggled against New Zealand despite making a promising start in the morning session on Day 1.
“There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision,” Kotak told reporters on Thursday.
The clarification, however, clearly didn't suffice as the matter of dropping Siraj continues to fuel debate, with the controversy now extending beyond cricket and entering the political arena.