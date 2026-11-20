Summary of this article

The controversy surrounding Mohammed Siraj’s omission from India’s playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington refuses to die down. On Thursday (November 19), former India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri questioned the decision to leave out the experienced pacer, who has little left to prove at the international level. Although the team management defended its selection, the decision continued to draw criticism from fans and experts alike.

The Siraj controversy has struck a political chord, with leaders trading accusations of religious discrimination over his exclusion. Far away from Wellington’s Basin Reserve, the BJP and Congress have found themselves on opposite sides of the debate.