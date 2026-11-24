CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke said the party would neither contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election nor support any political party.
He called for the campaign to focus on young people, employment and quality education rather than caste and religion.
In the 2022 Assembly election, the BJP won 255 seats, the SP 111 and the Congress two.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke said on Tuesday that the party would neither contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election nor support any political party.
Speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke called for an election campaign focused on young people and their concerns. “We are not going to get into elections. But the elections should take place on the issues of youth,” he said, questioning how long political campaigns would continue to centre on caste and religion when the world was discussing artificial intelligence and renewable energy.
Dipke said the CJP would not take a position on which party should form the next government. Instead, he urged national politics to prioritise employment and quality education.
The announcement comes as parties begin preparing for the 403-member Assembly election. In 2022, the BJP won 255 seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) 111 and the Congress two. In the 2017 election, when the SP and Congress contested in an alliance, they won 47 and seven seats respectively.
On Tuesday, the SP offered the Congress 26 seats as the parties continued seat-sharing discussions for the 2027 polls. The Congress has sought 131 seats. The talks are continuing, with SP leaders saying the proposed allocation is based partly on the parties’ previous performances in individual constituencies.
(With Inputs from PTI)