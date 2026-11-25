The SP had initially proposed allocating 26 constituencies to the Congress, although the two parties differed over the proposal. The Congress had earlier submitted a list of 130 constituencies it wanted to contest, following an initial demand of 181 seats. The SP had expected the Congress to seek only a limited number of additional seats after its initial offer of 26 constituencies. However, towards the end of Tuesday's meeting, the Congress reportedly reiterated its demand for more than 100 seats, underlining the differences between the two allies.