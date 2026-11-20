Jairam Ramesh reiterated the INDIA bloc’s four demands on delimitation, including a 25-year freeze on Lok Sabha seats.
The opposition wants existing state-wise seat allocations retained and women's reservation implemented immediately without fresh delimitation.
Ahead of the Winter Session, Congress questioned the Centre's plans and warned against population-based delimitation disadvantaging certain states.
Ahead of the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday reiterated the INDIA bloc's four-point position on delimitation, amid speculation that the Centre may introduce a fresh Bill on the issue.
Ramesh said the opposition alliance wants the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and the allocation of seats among states to remain unchanged for the next 25 years. It has also demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Act within the existing parliamentary structure.
The Congress leader said his party's position had not changed and remained consistent with its earlier stand against the government's push for a constitutional amendment on the issue. He also maintained that the INDIA bloc is united on the matter.
Ramesh said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) were fully aligned with the alliance's position. He added that NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule was "100 per cent in agreement" with the demands.
What Are The INDIA Bloc's Four Demands?
Ramesh outlined four demands that the opposition alliance has repeatedly placed before the government.
First, the existing strength of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha should remain unchanged. Second, the current state-wise distribution of seats in the Lower House should not be altered.
Third, the Women's Reservation Act should be implemented immediately without waiting for a fresh delimitation exercise. Finally, the existing arrangement on the strength and distribution of seats should remain frozen for the next 25 years.
The demands come ahead of the Winter Session, which is expected to begin in early December. Speculation about a possible government move on delimitation has also brought the issue back into political focus.
Ramesh criticised the Centre for not consulting the opposition on its plans. He said the government had not approached the Congress to discuss the proposed changes. He also claimed that several parties within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were unaware of the details of the government's proposal.
The Congress general secretary asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to explain the Centre's plan and clarify what it intended to bring before Parliament.
Why Is The Opposition Concerned About Delimitation?
Ramesh also raised concerns about the constitutional and federal implications of delimitation. Referring to Article 82 of the Constitution, he said the process is triggered after the publication of the results of the first Census conducted after 2026.
The Congress leader warned that redrawing constituencies on the basis of population could put states that have successfully controlled population growth at a disadvantage.
The opposition has therefore opposed using the upcoming 2027 Census as the basis for delimitation.
With the Winter Session approaching, the INDIA bloc's renewed position signals that the opposition is prepared to resist any proposed legislation on delimitation that does not address its four demands.