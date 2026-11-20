TVK MLA VS Babu died at a Chennai hospital after his condition worsened
He had been admitted to MGM Hospital in Aminjikarai on September 9 with a respiratory illness
The hospital said Babu was under intensive care before he suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday
TVK MLA VS Babu died after his condition worsened at a Chennai hospital. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and leaders across parties condoled his death.
Babu had been admitted to MGM Hospital in Aminjikarai, Chennai, on September 9 with a respiratory illness. A medical bulletin issued by the hospital said he was under intensive care. His condition later deteriorated and he subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday.
Arlekar conveyed condolences on Babu’s death. Vijay said Babu had dedicated himself wholeheartedly to public life and called his death an irreparable loss, while extending sympathies to the bereaved family and people of the Kolathur constituency.
Political Condolences Pour In
In a post on X, MK Stalin said, "I am saddened by the news of the passing of VS Babu... Reports had continued to indicate that his condition was improving, so the sudden news of his passing comes as a shock. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to his bereaved family and to the members of his party." Stalin had lost to Babu in the 2026 Assembly election from Kolathur.
Vijay issued a separate message.
“The sudden demise of VS Babu, who had dedicated himself wholeheartedly to public life and earned the love, support and trust of people from all walks of life through his close rapport with them, is an irreparable loss. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, relatives, friends, TVK cadre, and the people of Kolathur.” Vijay said. Arlekar also conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Babu’s bereaved family members, relatives and supporters.
Leaders across parties joined in.
Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, former DMK minister PK Sekar Babu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, TNCC president Manickam Tagore, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, NTK leader Seeman, DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant, MMK president MH Jawahirullah and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also expressed condolences.
Hospital Treatment Course
Babu was admitted on September 9.
He was taken to MGM Hospital in Aminjikarai, Chennai, with what the hospital described as a respiratory illness. The official medical bulletin said he was under intensive care during treatment.
His condition worsened.
After his health deteriorated further, Babu suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday. The hospital’s update on intensive care had come before the final decline in his condition.