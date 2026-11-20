Political Condolences Pour In

In a post on X, MK Stalin said, "I am saddened by the news of the passing of VS Babu... Reports had continued to indicate that his condition was improving, so the sudden news of his passing comes as a shock. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to his bereaved family and to the members of his party." Stalin had lost to Babu in the 2026 Assembly election from Kolathur.