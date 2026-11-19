MK Stalin clarified he missed Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch due to not receiving a formal invitation.
He said his office received only a phone call and he conveyed his wishes through a letter.
Stalin criticised Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay for remaining silent on Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam.
Putting to rest speculation of a political snub, DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday clarified that he had not received a formal invitation to senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book release event in Delhi, noting that his office was only approached informally over the phone.
Addressing reporters here, the DMK chief dismissed rumours that he had intentionally avoided the event, explaining that he had already extended his greetings despite the lack of official correspondence.
"An invitation did not come. They contacted my assistant over the phone. On that basis, I have conveyed my wishes and even written a letter to them," Stalin said, clearing the air on his absence.
Meanwhile, shifting focus to state issues, the DMK chief launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for his conspicuous silence on the proposed Mekedatu dam construction by the Karnataka government.
Stalin, who has been demanding an all-party meeting to address the interstate dispute, took a dig at the CM's recent meeting with his Karnataka counterpart in New Delhi, where the issue was seemingly ignored.
When questioned about the state government's lack of response to his letters on the Cauvery water issue, Stalin retorted, "You should go and ask him. If he is ignoring it, it means he doesn't know anything about it."
Dismissing the CM's recent Delhi visit as "unproductive", he said, "What is the use of asking me all this? Please go and ask him."
CM Vijay was among several INDIA bloc leaders who attended the launch of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi on Monday.