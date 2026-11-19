BJP launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi on Thursday over his remarks at the University of Chicago
The party claimed Gandhi had called Indian democracy “sick”, while video circulated by news agencies showed him saying “sacred”
Gandhi said Indian democracy was sacred to him and that any challenge to it needed very high proof
The BJP on Thursday attacked Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi over remarks at an event in Chicago, claiming he had called Indian democracy “sick”. Video circulated by news agencies showed Gandhi using the word “sacred” instead, according to NDTV.
The dispute centred on comments he made at the University of Chicago on November 18 and how they were presented a day later in political attacks. Gandhi was speaking about whether Congress should boycott elections if it believed they were being rigged.
What Gandhi Said
Gandhi made the remarks during an interaction with students at the University of Chicago on November 18, 2026. According to some reports, he said Indian democracy was “sacred” to him and argued that any challenge to it needed a very high standard of proof.
He said questioning democracy required “100, 200, 300 per cent proof”. He also made clear that Congress would continue fighting elections rather than withdraw from them while flagging alleged irregularities.
Explaining that approach, Gandhi said, “So, our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the beating until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished,” he added. Several media houses reported the word as “sacred”.
“Congress calls Indian democracy 'sick'. Rahul Gandhi has yet again proven he loves Parivar, & hates Democracy!” Bhandari said.
“Every time Rahul proves he is against Indian state, People of India & India's Democratic Fabric! Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Anti India Propaganda!” he added. Other BJP leaders also accused Gandhi of anti-India propaganda.
Reporting Mismatch Dispute
The wording remains disputed as other reports on the remarks itself described the video as Gandhi saying “sick” even though other some coverage transcribed the clip as “sacred”.
By November 19, there has been no subsequent formal clarification from Gandhi or Congress on the mismatch in reporting. No BJP retraction or correction of the accusations has been reported.
That left them in circulation through the day even as multiple reports described the University of Chicago video differently. The central discrepancy was between the party’s charge and video-based transcriptions carried by other publications.