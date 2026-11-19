Shaina NC apologised on Thursday to “true Shiv Sainiks” after backlash over the Bal Thackeray photograph row
She said she had not disrespected Bal Thackeray and that her actions at the press conference were misrepresented
The dispute began at an Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena press briefing called over Sonia Gandhi’s alleged remarks on VD Savarkar
Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC apologised on Thursday to “true Shiv Sainiks” if her actions hurt them. She also said she had not disrespected party founder Bal Thackeray and that her conduct had been misrepresented.
The apology came after a row over allegations that she tore a photograph of Bal Thackeray during a press conference. The episode set off backlash on social media and street protests in Mumbai by workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Shaina responded in a post on X on Thursday and defended her loyalty to Balasaheb.
She wrote that she did not need anyone to validate her commitment to the Sena founder while also stating that her statements and actions at the press conference had been deliberately twisted.
Shaina’s X Statement
In her post on X on Thursday, Shaina referred to her family’s ties with Bal Thackeray, described him as a father figure and wrote about his “godlike presence in my life”.
“I fully understand the faith and love the public at large has for Balasaheb. For me and for millions of people, Balasaheb was not just a leader but a deity. If my actions have inadvertently hurt the feelings of true Shiv Sainiks or Balasaheb’s admirers, I sincerely apologise to them. But to those who have tried to make political capital out of misrepresenting my actions, I want to say this emphatically—I do not need anyone’s certificate to prove my love and loyalty for Balasaheb!” Shaina said in a statement on X in Marathi.
She followed that with a direct defence of what happened at the briefing. “At yesterday’s press conference, I referred to Balasaheb’s ideas. However, my actions and statements were deliberately misrepresented. I never intended to disrespect Balasaheb; on the contrary, I draw inspiration from the fiery ideals he upheld throughout his life”, the Shiv Sena spokesperson added.
The protests widened on Thursday as Sena (UBT) workers demonstrated at several places in Mumbai, including outside Shiv Sena Bhavan and in the Lalbaug and Bharat Mata areas.
Press Conference Row
The dispute began on Wednesday when the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had called a press briefing to protest former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s alleged “insult” of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in her autobiography.
During that briefing, Shaina inadvertently tore a photograph that showed Bal Thackeray slapping an effigy of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar over Aiyar’s past remarks on Savarkar. She later maintained that she had torn only the part that showed Aiyar’s effigy.
That explanation did not stop the reaction as criticism spread quickly on social media, and the issue soon moved from online attacks to protests on the streets of Mumbai.