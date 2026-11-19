“I fully understand the faith and love the public at large has for Balasaheb. For me and for millions of people, Balasaheb was not just a leader but a deity. If my actions have inadvertently hurt the feelings of true Shiv Sainiks or Balasaheb’s admirers, I sincerely apologise to them. But to those who have tried to make political capital out of misrepresenting my actions, I want to say this emphatically—I do not need anyone’s certificate to prove my love and loyalty for Balasaheb!” Shaina said in a statement on X in Marathi.