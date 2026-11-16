Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Urges Amit Shah To Expedite Probe Into Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the investigation into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar.
Fadnavis said the findings should be made public soon to address questions about whether the crash was accidental or involved other circumstances.
Shah paid tribute to Ajit Pawar in Pune, recalling his administrative work during the Covid-19 crisis and describing his death as an “irreparable loss”.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speed up the investigation into the plane crash that killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and release the findings as soon as possible.
Fadnavis made the appeal at a Pune event where Shah unveiled a bust of the late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader at the Pune Zilla Parishad office. He said the investigation had been under way for eight to 10 months, with assistance from international agencies, but uncertainty among people in Maharashtra remained.
“The investigation report should come out at the earliest,” Fadnavis said. He added that the public deserved to know whether the crash was an accident or involved other circumstances. “If anyone is found guilty, they must be given the strictest punishment. And if it was an accident, the anguish and questions in the minds of ordinary people must at least be addressed.”
Ajit Pawar died on January 28 when a Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport. The aircraft was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati. Four others also died. The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which operates under the Union civil aviation ministry, are conducting separate investigations.
Shah Pays Tribute To Ajit Pawar
At the event, Shah recalled Ajit Pawar’s work in Maharashtra and described his death as an “irreparable loss” to the state. He said the NCP leader’s work culture could serve as a “university” for future political leaders.
“Every time we met, he always wore a cheerful expression,” Shah said, recalling their personal equation. He also remembered the call from Fadnavis informing him of the crash. “When I received a call from Devendra Fadnavis at 8.30 am, the news came as a profound shock,” he said.
Shah praised Ajit Pawar’s role in managing the state’s response during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the former deputy chief minister remained available during the oxygen shortage, even when he could not reach then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
“During the second wave of COVID, when there was an oxygen crisis, I would try calling the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray but he wouldn't even pick up the phone,” Shah said. “But whenever I called Dada, he would be present at the ministry as early as 7 am. We would speak during those times.”
Shah also spoke about Ajit Pawar’s decision to join the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in July 2023, a move that split the NCP founded by his uncle, Sharad Pawar. “I found Ajit Pawar very clear and straightforward in all political negotiations,” Shah said, recalling that Ajit Pawar had told him, “I am joining the Mahayuti.” When Shah asked why, Ajit Pawar replied that “everything has its own time”.
The event also included floral tributes, the naming of the Zilla Parishad entrance gate after Ajit Pawar, the opening of a photo gallery, the release of a coffee-table book and a screening of a short film on his life and work. Chief Minister Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and Union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol attended.
After Ajit Pawar’s death, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, became NCP president and took over as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister.