ISI Handler, Romantic Relationship: What Police Say About Rajasthan Railway Track Blast

Rajasthan ATS and Sri Ganganagar police arrested Mahakdeep Kaur and Davinder Singh in Gurdaspur over the November 3 railway-track blast.
Police allege a Pakistan-based handler identified as Shah recruited Kaur through a romantic relationship and provided instructions, funding and the target location.
Investigators say the accused received ₹2.23 lakh and made two earlier attempts before the blast near 50 GB village.
Rajasthan Police on Sunday said that a Pakistan-based ISI handler recruited a 21-year-old woman through a romantic relationship to help carry out a blast on a railway track in Sri Ganganagar district on November 3. Investigators say the accused received ₹2.23 lakh for the operation, including ₹1 lakh in cash, with the rest transferred to bank accounts.
The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Sri Ganganagar police arrested Mahakdeep Kaur, 21, and Davinder Singh, 23, in Gurdaspur, Punjab, on November 15, with help from Punjab Counter Intelligence. Police said they seized two foreign-made pistols, 46 live cartridges and ₹30,000 in cash, Times of India reported.
At a press conference on Sunday, ADGP ATS Dinesh MN, along with senior officers from the AGTF, ANTF, Bikaner Range and Sri Ganganagar police, outlined the investigation. Dinesh said a foreign-based handler had supplied the target location, funds and instructions. Police allege the aim was to spread panic in Sri Ganganagar and across Rajasthan.
Used Romantic Relationship To Recruit Woman
Investigators said Kaur married about two years ago, but the marriage ended in December 2024. Her former husband, Karanveer Singh, was jailed in February 2025 in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.
According to investigators, Singh later contacted Kaur and asked her to communicate with a Pakistan-based person named Lovely, who would send money for delivery to him in jail. Lovely allegedly introduced her to another person, identified as Shah. Police said Kaur and Shah developed a romantic relationship and that he used it to recruit her and assign targets.
Two Failed Attempts Before November 3 Blast
Police said Kaur and Singh first travelled to the Ramsinghpur area on October 6, but could not proceed because they did not have explosives. They returned on October 12 or 13 with explosives and a timer, investigators allege, but a technical problem stopped the device from detonating, Times of India reported.
After receiving further instructions from Pakistan, the accused allegedly set off the blast near 50 GB village on November 3. Investigators are examining whether the attack was intended to hit a train.
Investigation Traced Suspects To Punjab
Police said the case involved analysing nearly five lakh call records and questioning more than 400 people. Investigators also examined suspected Pakistan-linked smugglers and their local contacts before tracing the accused through technical surveillance and intelligence inputs.
Dinesh said central agencies provided information three days before the arrests, prompting ATS teams to travel to Punjab. With assistance from Punjab Counter Intelligence, officers traced the suspects to Gurdaspur and arrested them on November 15.
Police said they would produce both accused in court and seek their remand for further questioning. Investigators are seeking to identify other members of the alleged network and establish links with Pakistan-based handlers.