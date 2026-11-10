Red Fort Blast: One Year After Delhi Car Bombing, How India Intensified Its Counterterrorism Push

The November 10, 2025, car bombing near Delhi’s Red Fort killed 11 people and injured several others.
A year-long counterterrorism crackdown has resulted in more than 300 arrests and 73 deportations.
The government introduced the PRAHAAR counterterrorism strategy in February 2026 and intensified monitoring of explosives materials, while the investigation’s next challenge remains securing convictions through admissible.
November 10 marks one year since a powerful car bomb exploded near Delhi's Red Fort, killing 11 people and injuring several others in one of the capital's deadliest terror attacks in recent years. A year later, the investigation has triggered a nationwide crackdown, resulting in more than 300 arrests and 73 deportations.
The explosion, which ripped through a crowded area near the Red Fort Metro station, transformed what initially appeared to be a devastating blast into a sprawling counterterrorism investigation spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) subsequently identified the attack as part of an alleged conspiracy involving radicalised professionals, including doctors, and linked the module to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an offshoot of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.
According to a Press Trust of India report published on November 9, the year-long crackdown has resulted in more than 300 arrests and the deportation of 73 high-value fugitives.
What Happened On November 10, 2025?
The explosion occurred near the Red Fort Metro station in Old Delhi when an explosives-laden Hyundai i20 detonated in a crowded area. The blast killed 11 people and injured several others, damaging vehicles and nearby structures.
Investigators subsequently alleged that the attack was not an isolated incident but the culmination of a conspiracy that had been developing for nearly two years. The NIA identified Umar-un Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama who worked as an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, as the alleged mastermind and operational in-charge of the network.
According to the agency's chargesheet, Nabi was driving the vehicle when the improvised explosive device (IED) detonated. DNA analysis of biological material recovered from the blast site indicated that he was inside the car.
The NIA described the incident as a suicide bombing and alleged that the Red Fort was deliberately selected because it represented the Indian state.
The investigation suggested that the attack was executed prematurely after security agencies began closing in on the alleged network.
What The NIA Said: The Conspiracy Behind The Blast
The NIA alleged that Nabi had been working since early 2022 to revive the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind module and establish a network capable of carrying out terrorist activities.
According to the chargesheet, the network involved doctors and other professionals who allegedly used their positions and access to facilitate the conspiracy. Investigators alleged that members communicated through encrypted platforms, including Signal, and held clandestine meetings across Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR.
The agency also recovered extremist literature and material allegedly containing operational guidance relating to explosives and weapons. The NIA said forensic examination of material recovered from the blast site detected traces of explosives, including ammonium nitrate.
The chargesheet named nine surviving accused alongside Nabi, whose death in the blast led investigators to propose abatement of proceedings against him. The agency invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Explosive Substances Act and other laws.
A Year-Long Counterterrorism Push: 300 Arrests, 73 Deportations
The Red Fort blast prompted security agencies to widen their focus from the immediate perpetrators to the networks that allegedly supported them.
According to PTI, central security agencies and state police intensified operations against cross-border terror syndicates over the past year. The crackdown resulted in more than 300 arrests and the deportation of 73 high-value fugitives from abroad.
Officials said the investigation exposed vulnerabilities in monitoring radicalised individuals and the procurement of materials that could be used in explosives. The government unveiled PRAHAAR: National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy on February 23, 2026, seeking a unified approach involving central agencies, state police and other security institutions. The framework emphasises preventing attacks, identifying terror networks and disrupting their operations.
According to PTI, the strategy was subsequently applied during a nationwide crackdown on the Shahzad Bhatti Network, which officials described as a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror network.
Security agencies registered more than 100 FIRs and arrested over 300 operatives during the crackdown. Officials said security forces recovered IEDs, illicit firearms and hand grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings.
Agencies also intensified operations against modules linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, while pursuing networks associated with pro-Khalistan elements. PTI reported that 27 radical operatives allegedly inspired by Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh ideology were arrested across Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
The government has also introduced tighter monitoring of ammonium nitrate and other materials that can be used in explosives, alongside periodic surprise checks.
What The Anniversary Means For India's Security Architecture
One year after the Red Fort blast, the investigation has become a test of India's ability to identify and dismantle terror networks before they execute attacks. The alleged involvement of doctors and other professionals has raised questions about how radicalisation can develop within institutions and how security agencies can identify warning signs.
The government has responded by strengthening its counterterrorism framework, increasing scrutiny of explosive materials and pursuing fugitives through international cooperation. But the challenge extends beyond arrests. The prosecution must establish the alleged conspiracy through admissible evidence, while agencies must identify the entire support structure rather than only those directly involved in an attack.
The Red Fort blast remains a reminder that counterterrorism efforts involve not only preventing attacks but also pursuing accountability, protecting public spaces and ensuring that the networks behind violence are dismantled.
The central question now is whether the expanded security architecture can translate the lessons of the investigation into sustained prevention — and whether the agencies pursuing the alleged conspiracy can secure convictions that withstand judicial scrutiny.