Ju Ae, whose name and age have not been officially confirmed by North Korea, is believed to be around 13. She has not been given any formal political or administrative position. In April 2026, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) assessed that she had been positioned as her father's successor. North Korean defectors and analysts remain divided over whether she will eventually take power, particularly given the country's deeply entrenched patriarchal hierarchy. The question is not simply whether Kim intends to pass power to his daughter, but whether the regime can establish her authority within a system built around the male members of one family.