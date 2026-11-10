Five centuries ago, much of Europe was characterised by precisely such a religious order, in which the dread of hell and the promise of heaven structured everyday existence. Independent thought was constrained, as the determination of an individual’s spiritual destiny rested largely beyond personal scrutiny. Salvation was widely understood to depend upon adherence to prescribed practices, payments, and rituals that conferred a form of spiritual assurance for the afterlife. Providence and predetermination were invoked to explain the social and moral order. In this environment, religious institutions extracted material resources from the populace, frequently through mechanisms that exploited popular anxiety, while dissent against established practices, corruptions, or the commercialisation of spiritual benefits carried severe risks. Ordinary men and women possessed limited direct access to the sacred scriptures, their interpretation of which was mediated almost exclusively by a clerical hierarchy. This hierarchy, in turn, often collaborated with ruling and royal elites, securing for itself considerable luxury and authority while the broader population remained bound by dogma and superstition. Against this backdrop, an Augustinian monk and theologian, Martin Luther, born on 10 November 1483, mounted a challenge to entrenched religious power that remains a stark reminder of what happens when faith is weaponised to control, extract, and silence.