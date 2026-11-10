US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that security guarantees will be central to reaching an agreement, but that any arrangement must be acceptable to both Ukraine and Russia. Explaining the US position, he said that Ukraine must be able to "feel secure after the war" and stressed that the guarantees would have to be something "that Russia agrees to as well in order for it to work". Rubio said discussions had covered what post-war security arrangements could look like, adding that these guarantees would be critical to securing Ukraine's agreement to a settlement. However, he cautioned on Monday that the process still had "a ways to go", according to Al Jazeera.