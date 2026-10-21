NATO Sends More Military Assets To Black Sea Amid Growing Security Fears

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Outlook News Desk
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NATO is deploying additional patrol aircraft, drones, radar systems and intelligence teams to the Black Sea following attacks on ships near Romania and Bulgaria

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Summary of this article

  • NATO will deploy aircraft, drones and radar systems to the Black Sea.

  • Ship attacks near Romania and Bulgaria have raised security concerns.

  • Bulgaria seeks NATO fighter jets and anti-drone defence systems.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) announced on Tuesday that it is deploying additional maritime patrol aircraft, drones, and radar systems to the black sea amid the attacks on ships near Romania and Bulgaria.

The announcement was made after a meeting of NATO’s North Atlantic Council at its headquarters in Brussels, where members discussed security in the Black Sea, according to Reuters.

NATO also plans to send intelligence personnel and forensic teams to examine explosives, alongside aircraft, drones, and radar systems, said US Army Colonel Martin L. O’Donnell, a spokesperson for the alliance’s military wing.

Allison Hart, spokesperson for NATO, said, “Today, Nato ‌ambassadors met in ‌the North Atlantic Council to discuss security in the Black Sea. NATO has already ​strengthened our posture along the eastern flank, including with counter-drone ⁠capabilities. NATO will ​be sending ​additional assets ​to the region, ​including ‌support for surveillance, ​reconnaissance, ​and forensics,” according to the Guardian.

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Romania reported two deaths after a vessel caught fire and sank in the Black Sea during an attack on October 5. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Moscow for the incident.

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Last week, drone strikes hit two chemical tankers near Romania’s Black Sea coast, setting both vessels on fire and leaving seven sailors missing. The incident has heightened concerns over a key shipping route used by Ukraine.

NATO has not blamed any country for the recent attacks. However, military analysts believe Russia was almost certainly behind them, although Moscow has not claimed responsibility, according to Reuters.

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Fears have also increased over alleged Russian attacks moving closer to the territorial waters and exclusive economic zones of Romania and Bulgaria. On the weekend, Romania used fighter jets to shoot down two suspected Russian drones over its territory.

As security concerns grow, Bulgaria has requested that NATO deploy fighter aircraft and anti-drone systems on its territory. France sent a maritime surveillance aircraft to Romania on October 18.

In the last 10 days, at least five other cargo ships were struck near the coasts of Romania and neighbouring NATO member Bulgaria, leaving at least 23 sailors missing or dead.

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