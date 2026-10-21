NATO Sends More Military Assets To Black Sea Amid Growing Security Fears

Allison Hart, spokesperson for NATO, said, “Today, Nato ‌ambassadors met in ‌the North Atlantic Council to discuss security in the Black Sea. NATO has already ​strengthened our posture along the eastern flank, including with counter-drone ⁠capabilities. NATO will ​be sending ​additional assets ​to the region, ​including ‌support for surveillance, ​reconnaissance, ​and forensics,” according to the Guardian.