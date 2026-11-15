NATO’s Black Sea Dilemma: How Far Can The Ukraine War Spill Over?

The incidents have already resulted in deaths and missing crew members. On October 5, the Royad Mammadov was struck near Romania, killing two crew members. The following day, the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan sank after a drone attack off Bulgaria, with 12 crew members listed missing. On October 28, the Greek-owned, Liberian-flagged Contship Jet was hit by naval drones and later sank in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. Its crew was rescued.