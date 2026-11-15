Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Missiles As Houthi Attacks Put Oil Infrastructure At Risk

Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh and three drones over the Eastern Province on Sunday
The interceptions came amid intensified Houthi attacks on the kingdom, including damage to an Aramco administrative building in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia has stepped up airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen as the cross-border attacks raise pressure on the kingdom’s air defences and critical infrastructure
Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh and three drones over the oil-rich Eastern Province on Sunday, amid an escalation in cross-border attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement.
The Saudi-led coalition attributed the missile launches to the Houthis, with spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki confirming the interceptions through an announcement on X. Later in the day, coalition forces also intercepted two additional drones in the Makkah region, bringing the number of drones intercepted on Sunday to five, according to local news media.
The interceptions came as the Houthis intensified attacks on Saudi territory, including the capital and strategic energy infrastructure. No damage or casualties were reported in Sunday's interceptions.
Riyadh And Eastern Province Under Pressure
The latest missile interception followed a series of aerial threats targeting Riyadh. On Wednesday, the coalition said it had destroyed three cruise missiles launched towards the Riyadh region. Two ballistic missiles were also intercepted over the Makkah region that day, with debris falling in Sabuhah village, according to Saudi Civil Defence.
The Eastern Province, meanwhile, remains particularly sensitive because it holds most of Saudi Arabia's oil and gas reserves and is home to the headquarters of state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco.
A Houthi attack last week damaged an Aramco administrative building in Riyadh's financial district. An earlier attack in October also caused extensive damage to Aramco facilities in the kingdom, Reuters reported.
The Houthis have stepped up strikes on Saudi airports, ports and energy installations in recent weeks. Saudi Arabia has responded by intensifying airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
The repeated interceptions highlight the continuing pressure on Saudi air defences as the conflict increasingly threatens the kingdom's major population centres and critical infrastructure.