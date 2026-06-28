Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crash Kills 14 in Ras Tanura

Aramco helicopter crash in Ras Tanura kills all 14 people onboard.
Saudi authorities launch investigation into cause of the fatal crash.
Incident follows Aramco’s resumption of oil loading near the Strait of Hormuz.
A helicopter belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed on Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Ras Tanura, killing all 14 people on board.
All 14 victims were Saudi nationals, the Saudi state news agency reported.
"Investigations are underway, with the participation of relevant authorities, to determine the causes of the helicopter crash," the state news agency said.
The cause of the helicopter crash remains unknown as of Sunday, the state news agency reported. Relevant authorities are participating in an ongoing investigation to determine the cause.
Operations Recently Resumed
Aramco had restarted crude oil loading on Friday, June 26, 2026, at the critical Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf. Operations at the terminal had been halted for nearly four months due to the US-Israel-Iran war in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, has joined a rush to move cargoes. This comes after Middle East producers ramped up oil and gas output and exports ahead of an interim deal to halt the war between the United States and Iran.
[This is a developing story]