Houthis targeted an Aramco oil refinery in Riyadh with missiles and drones, causing a major fire.
Saudi aircraft carried out airstrikes hitting the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
Tensions reignited after Saudi coalition forces bombed Sanaa's airport runway in July 2026.
An Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh caught fire on Saturday after being targeted by missiles and drones in an attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree on Saturday claimed that it was his group that had targeted an oil facility in Riyadh with ballistic missiles and drones, which resulted in fires at the targeted sites, according to AFP. The Saudi authorities have not commented on this matter yet.
An AFP journalist at the scene reported that fire engines were working to put out a blaze at Aramco's Riyadh refinery, with ambulances and police vehicles nearby. A Reuters witness also reported a large plume of smoke and fire near an Aramco facility.
The Houthi group has also accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa city in Yemen multiple times. Al-Masirah TV, which is aligned with the Houthis, reported that "Saudi enemy aircraft" had hit Sanaa 26 times.
It said the Yemeni capital was struck but gave no information on the sites hit or any casualties. The broadcaster also reported missile attacks on telecommunications facilities in Yemen's northwestern Saada governorate, which is considered a Houthi stronghold.
It had earlier reported "Saudi aggression" against Sanaa before putting the number of strikes at 26. The report did not identify targets or provide any follow-up information on damage or injuries. AFP reported that its two correspondents have heard loud explosions and military planes flying over Sanaa city.
Reason Behind The Resumed Fighting
Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have flared again after years of calm. The group has increased attacks on Saudi cities and energy sites.
Fighting between both parties resumed again this year after Iran sent a plane carrying a Houthi delegation to Sanaa. The Saudi-led coalition and Yemeni government forces struck the runway at Sanaa International Airport with five munitions on July 13, 2026, and not allowing the Iranian plane from landing. This ended a four-year de-escalation phase.
In response to this attack, the Houthis announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia. They also started hitting Saudi territory and shipping at the same time. Houthi forces later made major territorial gains along Yemen's Red Sea coast after a fight with the Saudi-backed government in Yemen.