Putin told APEC business leaders that Russia didn't give up the dollar or euro but was denied the currencies
He said the dollar and euro share of Russian payments fell from 85 per cent in 2021 to 9 per cent; APEC economies now make up 53 per cent of Russia’s trade.
India’s crude imports from Russia has risen, with payments in rupees and dirhams exposed to tighter G7 enforcement.
Speaking at APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen, Russian President Vladimir Putin chose to talk about currency, underlining the major geopolitical role it plays. Russia, he said, never gave up the dollar or the euro, but was denied the currencies. Those who did the denying had only punished themselves, he added.
Putin's speech came just a day before he sits down with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China for a rare trilateral meet. In line with his next stop in China, he said at APEC that he expects “great use” of Thursday’s trilateral summit.
Along with the Russian leader, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also used the APEC stage for veiled critiques of Washington.
The Arithmetic Of Exile
The numbers presented by Putin were his own. He said, the dollar and the euro accounted for 85 per cent of Russia’s payments in 2021; today the figure is 9 per cent. Russia has not given up the two currencies, he noted, but was denied their use. The loss has been absorbed; sanctions and tariffs have not held Russia back, he stressed.
According to Putin, the European Union is losing its industrial capacity and falling behind in competition. Earlier in the speech, he declared that economic domination and coercion have become things of the past, and urged dialogue instead of ultimatums.
Then came the sales pitch. APEC economies now account for 53 per cent of Russia’s trade, he said, up from just over a quarter in 2014 against a target of 40 per cent. He promoted a new preferential regime for Russia’s Far East from 1 January 2027.
He also asked members to back Russia’s bid to host APEC in 2035.
Who Paid For The Punishment
The claim that sanctions rebounded on the sanctioners themselves is old Kremlin doctrine. What is new is the stage, a Chinese tech hub and an audience of Asia-Pacific executives. Independent checks are harder.
The figures are Putin’s, and the trade values alone do not show the effect of sanctions, price changes or Russia’s dependence on Chinese demand. Russia and China traded about $245 billion in 2024, according to figures cited by Russian officials. Russia may have shed the dollar; it has not shed the need for a currency to settle in.
India sits inside this arithmetic. Russia’s share of India’s crude imports has risen from 21.6 per cent in 2022-23 to 36.5 per cent as of May 2026, and the trade increasingly relies on rupee and dirham payment arrangements outside Western systems.
The workaround works, but analysts warn its flexibility is narrowing as the G7 turns its focus to shadow fleets, shipping intermediaries and financial channels. Shipping, insurance and payments could become costlier and harder to access, even if supply remains available.