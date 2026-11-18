Xi and Putin met in Shenzhen a day before their trilateral summit with Trump, pledging deeper cooperation and a “fairer” multipolar order.
Xi urged closer government, legislative, military and party ties, and Beijing framed the new era as one of shared major-country responsibility.
Critics read “multipolar” as spheres of influence, while India uses the word too but has stayed outside both camps.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in contact for the fifth time this year, met in Shenzhen on Wednesday, a day before both sit down with Donald Trump.
China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, summarised Xi’s message: the two sides should stay “energetic and enterprising”, keep tapping the depth of ties in what Beijing calls the new era, and shoulder the responsibilities of major countries by spearheading a multipolar world and “greater democracy in international relations”. Every line was addressed to Putin. Much of it was meant to be overheard.
Words Chosen For An Audience Of Three
The talks took place on the sidelines of APEC. Xi urged closer ties between the two countries’ governments, legislatures, militaries and political parties, according to a Xinhua readout reported by AFP. He called the relationship a source of greater stability and certainty in a turbulent world, a model of equality and mutual respect.
Putin spoke of working “back to back” with Xi, and said the two countries were helping to shape a fairer multipolar order. Earlier, he told APEC business leaders that economic coercion is outdated, speaking, he noted, for the country facing the most sanctions in the world. He also hoped the trilateral would bring great potential benefit.
Beijing describes Thursday’s meeting, the first face-to-face summit of the three leaders, as an in-depth exchange on world peace and strategic stability among founding UN members that also hold permanent Security Council seats. Nuclear arms are on the agenda, and China has long argued that the US and Russia should cut their much larger arsenals before it discusses limits on its own.
One Word, Several Meanings
Multipolarity is not a new slogan. Xi used the same vocabulary at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin last year, which Narendra Modi also attended, urging that all countries be equal participants in global governance and that developing nations gain a bigger voice.
In Beijing’s usage, “greater democracy in international relations” is about seats and votes at the world’s table, not about how nations govern themselves. Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the China-Russia relationship rests on non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party.
Critics hear something else. A Kyiv Independent analysis argued that the multipolar idea amounts to a world carved into spheres of influence, in which Russia could press on in Ukraine unchecked.
For India, the phrase is double-edged. Delhi also speaks of multipolarity, yet it attended the same summit without joining either camp. A multipolar world, it may reason, is one in which no capital, including Beijing, gets to be the pole.