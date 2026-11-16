A New Yalta In Shenzhen? The Power Politics Behind Xi, Trump And Putin's Summit

Xi, Trump and Putin will meet in Shenzhen on November 19 on the sidelines of the APEC summit
Nuclear arms control and Iran are expected to feature, while Ukraine is unlikely to be discussed
The meeting has revived Yalta comparisons over great-power diplomacy and the exclusion of smaller countries from global decisions
China on Monday formally confirmed that President Xi Jinping would host US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, November 19. The meeting, scheduled alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit, will bring together three of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council at a time of growing tensions over nuclear weapons, the war in Ukraine and competing visions of the international order.
The meeting has already drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the leaders of the US, Britain and the Soviet Union discussed the post-Second World War settlement. The concern is that Washington, Moscow and Beijing could pursue a similar form of great-power diplomacy, making arrangements on global security without the participation of countries whose sovereignty or interests might be affected.
However, no agreement to divide territories or establish spheres of influence has been announced. The Chinese Foreign Ministry's confirmation provided the date and venue but no detailed agenda. US officials have indicated that nuclear arms control will be a priority, while Russia and China have different positions on whether Ukraine should feature in the discussions.
The significance of Shenzhen lies in the political symbolism of the gathering and the questions it raises about who gets to shape international security.
What Is Confirmed About The Trump-Xi-Putin Meeting?
The trilateral meeting will take place on November 19, alongside the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, which China will host in Shenzhen on November 18–19. The APEC CEO Summit is scheduled for November 17–18.
It will be the first-ever trilateral meeting involving the current leaders of the US, China and Russia. All three countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council and possess nuclear weapons, giving their discussions significance beyond the immediate bilateral relationships among them.
The meeting is separate from APEC's formal proceedings. Established in 1989, APEC brings together 21 member economies to promote regional trade, investment and economic cooperation. Its decisions are based on consensus and voluntary, non-binding commitments. It is not a military alliance or a forum for negotiating the security arrangements of countries outside the region.
The White House has indicated that Trump wants nuclear-weapons reduction to feature prominently. US officials have also suggested that Iran could be discussed, while the war in Ukraine is not expected to be an explicit subject of the trilateral meeting. Moscow has shown interest in discussing Ukraine, but Washington has indicated that the three-way forum is not the appropriate setting for those negotiations.
What Was The Original Yalta Conference?
The Yalta Conference took place from February 4–11, 1945, in Crimea, as the Second World War was approaching its end in Europe. It brought together US President Franklin D Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.
Their discussions covered the future of Germany, the political arrangement of Eastern Europe, the Soviet Union's entry into the war against Japan and the structure of the proposed United Nations.
One of the conference's important agreements concerned Soviet participation in the Pacific war. The US and Britain accepted a Soviet sphere of influence in parts of Manchuria and other concessions in return for Moscow's commitment to enter the war against Japan after Germany's defeat.
The leaders also discussed the future governments of Eastern European countries bordering the Soviet Union. Washington and London accepted that these governments would be friendly towards Moscow, while Stalin agreed to support free elections in territories liberated from Nazi Germany.
The Declaration on Liberated Europe, adopted at Yalta, promised that liberated peoples would be able to establish democratic institutions and choose their own governments. The subsequent expansion of Soviet influence across Eastern Europe, however, undermined those commitments and made Yalta a lasting symbol of the limits of great-power assurances.
The conference also helped shape the proposed United Nations Security Council, including its five permanent members and veto system.
Yalta was not a formal agreement partitioning the entire world or even all of Europe. Its historical significance came from the decisions taken by three major wartime powers about territories, governments and the emerging international order, sometimes without the affected populations having a decisive role.
China was not a participant in the 1945 conference. Its presence in the proposed Shenzhen meeting is one of the major differences between the two gatherings.
Why Is Shenzhen Being Compared To Yalta?
The comparison is primarily about the composition of the meeting and the possibility of major powers discussing international security without all the countries concerned being represented.
The US, China and Russia are three of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. The other two are Britain and France. Their military capabilities, nuclear arsenals, economic influence and veto powers give them considerable weight in international affairs.
The concern is particularly pronounced in Europe. Russia's war against Ukraine remains unresolved, and decisions concerning Ukrainian territory and post-war security would directly affect Kyiv. Yet Ukraine is not part of the proposed trilateral meeting, while the US administration has indicated that the war will not be explicitly discussed.
Reuters reported that the possibility of a new Yalta has generated unease among smaller governments, including Ukraine and Taiwan. Russian nationalist voices, meanwhile, have welcomed the gathering as recognition of Moscow's position as a major global power.
The analogy should not be taken literally. The three countries are not a wartime alliance with a shared post-war settlement to negotiate. They have competing strategic interests, and their presence at one table does not establish that they intend to divide the world into exclusive spheres of influence.
What Does Each Leader Want From The Meeting?
The three leaders are approaching Shenzhen with different priorities.
For Trump, nuclear arms control offers an opportunity to initiate discussions involving the world's three major nuclear powers. His administration wants China included in a future framework alongside Russia and the US. Iran is another reported subject of interest, particularly given the wider security tensions involving Washington, Tehran, Moscow and Beijing.
For Xi, hosting the meeting allows China to position itself as a diplomatic convenor at a time when Beijing is promoting a more multipolar international system. But trilateral nuclear negotiations also present a difficulty. China has consistently argued that its nuclear arsenal is much smaller than those of the US and Russia, making equal arms-control obligations unfair at this stage.
For Putin, the meeting provides an opportunity to engage directly with Washington and Beijing despite Western sanctions and Russia's diplomatic isolation following the invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has sought discussions on the war and the wider European security framework. A meeting involving the US and Chinese presidents also reinforces Russia's image as a major power whose role cannot be ignored.
These priorities do not necessarily align. Trump wants to discuss nuclear reductions, Putin is interested in the Ukraine settlement, and Xi has reasons to avoid being drawn into negotiations that could complicate China's relations with either Washington or Moscow.
Why Has Nuclear Arms Control Become So Important?
The meeting comes after the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, on February 5, 2026. The agreement had been the principal remaining treaty imposing legally binding limits on the deployed strategic nuclear arsenals of the US and Russia.
It restricted each side to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads, 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers, and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers.
Its expiration removed the last binding limits under the treaty on the strategic nuclear arsenals of the two largest nuclear powers. UN Secretary-General António Guterres described this as a serious setback for international security and called for a successor framework.
Trump has argued that China should be included in future nuclear negotiations. Beijing, however, has rejected the proposal in its present form. In February, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China's nuclear capabilities were not comparable to those of the US and that asking Beijing to participate in disarmament negotiations at this stage would be neither fair nor reasonable.
This imbalance explains Beijing's reluctance. If China enters negotiations under a framework designed around the much larger American and Russian arsenals, it could be asked to accept restrictions that do not reflect the existing distribution of nuclear capabilities.
The Shenzhen meeting is therefore more likely to open a political discussion than immediately produce a new arms-control agreement. US officials have themselves indicated that they do not expect a formal agreement to emerge from the first encounter.
What Does The Meeting Mean For Ukraine And Europe?
The possibility of major powers discussing international security without Ukraine has revived concerns that the country's future could be addressed through negotiations in which it has no direct seat.
Russia has demanded that any settlement address its objections to NATO expansion and the post-Cold War European security arrangement. Ukraine, meanwhile, has insisted that its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.
European governments have also resisted being excluded from negotiations that could determine the continent's security. At an informal European Council meeting in Dublin on November 13, EU leaders discussed a coordinated European role in the peace process.
European Council President António Costa outlined a proposed negotiating team involving EU institutions and France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom. He said European and Ukrainian security were inseparable and stressed the importance of security guarantees for Kyiv.
The November 10 Abu Dhabi statement, involving the EU, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Ukraine, the US and NATO, similarly emphasised Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independent decision-making.
This reflects a fundamental disagreement over the scope of great-power diplomacy. Moscow wants its security concerns recognised in a wider settlement, while Kyiv and European capitals insist that negotiations cannot determine Ukraine's future without its participation.
The Shenzhen meeting may not formally discuss the war, but its symbolism has implications for the diplomatic process. Even the appearance of a separate understanding between Washington, Moscow and Beijing could raise questions about how much influence Ukraine and European governments have over decisions affecting their security.
Can Three Powers Decide The Future Of The World?
The three leaders have considerable influence, but their meeting does not give them independent legal authority to decide the sovereignty or political future of other countries.
As permanent members of the UN Security Council, the US, China and Russia have veto powers over substantive Council resolutions. They can shape international responses to conflicts and security crises, but they cannot use an informal trilateral meeting to rewrite international law or impose territorial changes on countries that are not parties to an agreement.
The UN Charter establishes the sovereign equality of states and prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any country. Any settlement involving Ukraine's territory would therefore require Ukraine's participation and would remain subject to international law.
The distinction between a multipolar international system and a division of the world into spheres of influence is equally important. Multipolarity describes a distribution of global power among several major centres rather than one dominant power. It does not automatically imply that powerful countries should determine the choices of smaller states.
China's Global Governance Initiative, for instance, calls for more equal participation in international decision-making. Russia's Foreign Policy Concept also advocates a multipolar system. Whether these positions translate into broader multilateral cooperation or greater influence for a few major powers is a separate question.
For India, the distinction has practical implications. India is not among APEC's 21 member economies, but its foreign policy has consistently emphasised strategic autonomy, sovereignty and multilateral engagement. A global order shaped primarily through exclusive negotiations among powerful countries could narrow the space available to emerging economies, including those that maintain independent relationships with Washington, Moscow and Beijing.
Is Shenzhen The Beginning Of A New Yalta?
The meeting's significance lies in the opportunity for three major powers to establish direct communication on nuclear security and other global concerns. It also highlights the tensions between great-power diplomacy and the principle that countries should determine their own political and territorial futures.
But the historical comparison has limits. The 1945 conference involved three wartime allies negotiating aspects of the post-war settlement. The proposed Shenzhen meeting brings together strategic competitors with different priorities, no published territorial agreement and no confirmed plan to establish spheres of influence.
The real test will be whether the gathering encourages wider cooperation through existing international institutions or reinforces a pattern in which major powers seek to settle questions among themselves. The three leaders can coordinate their policies, but the future of countries such as Ukraine cannot legitimately be determined without their participation.