The Man Who Built Mexico’s Guadalajara Cartel: Félix Gallardo Dies At 80

Félix Gallardo's organisation established an alliance with Colombian drug traffickers, including Pablo Escobar's Medellín Cartel. Its expansion relied on bribery and protection from corrupt officials, as well as the use of light aircraft to transport drugs across the continent. The network also brought together several prominent traffickers, including Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán, Amado Carrillo Fuentes and members of the Arellano Félix family, according to a Congressional Research Service assessment.