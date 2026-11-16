The Man Who Built Mexico’s Guadalajara Cartel: Félix Gallardo Dies At 80

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, died in Guadalajara on Sunday at the age of 80
Known as El Jefe de Jefes, he built links with Colombian traffickers, including Pablo Escobar’s Medellín Cartel
Imprisoned since 1989, he was serving consecutive sentences totalling 77 years, including one for the 1985 killing of DEA agent Kiki Camarena
Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the Mexican drug lord who helped shape the country's modern narcotics trade and founded the Guadalajara Cartel, died in a hospital in Guadalajara on November 15, aged 80. Known as El Jefe de Jefes (The Boss of Bosses), he had been imprisoned since his arrest in 1989 and was serving two consecutive sentences totalling 77 years.
Jalisco's Secretariat of Security said he was transferred from Puente Grande prison to a private hospital on November 13 following a medical emergency. He died two days later from multiple organ failure, according to the medical team treating him.
His rise in the 1970s helped establish a model of organised drug trafficking that would influence Mexico's criminal landscape for decades. His network connected Mexican traffickers with Colombian cocaine suppliers, built routes into the United States and brought together figures who later became leaders of competing criminal organisations. His arrest did not dismantle those networks; it accelerated their fragmentation.
From Police Officer To Cartel Boss
Born in 1946 in Culiacán, in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, Félix Gallardo began his career as a police officer and bodyguard to a local governor. He later moved into organised crime, emerging as one of the most influential figures in Mexico's drug trade during the 1970s and 1980s.
Alongside Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, known as Don Neto, he helped build the Guadalajara Cartel. Based in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, the organisation expanded the trafficking of marijuana and cocaine into the US, developing links with South American criminal networks.
Félix Gallardo's organisation established an alliance with Colombian drug traffickers, including Pablo Escobar's Medellín Cartel. Its expansion relied on bribery and protection from corrupt officials, as well as the use of light aircraft to transport drugs across the continent. The network also brought together several prominent traffickers, including Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán, Amado Carrillo Fuentes and members of the Arellano Félix family, according to a Congressional Research Service assessment.
The Camarena Murder And His Arrest
Félix Gallardo's criminal empire came under intense scrutiny following the 1985 kidnapping and murder of US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Enrique 'Kiki' Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar.
Camarena was abducted on February 7, 1985, in Guadalajara after leaving the US Consulate. He was tortured and killed, with his body discovered on March 5. His murder triggered a major DEA investigation, known as Operation Leyenda, and a diplomatic confrontation between Washington and Mexico.
Félix Gallardo was arrested in April 1989. He received a 40-year prison sentence for drug-trafficking and weapons offences linked to the Guadalajara Cartel. In 2017, a federal court convicted him in connection with the murders of Camarena and Zavala and imposed a further 37-year sentence.
He maintained his innocence in the Camarena case and denied responsibility for the killings, according to Reuters.
How His Cartel Fragmented
His imprisonment marked a turning point in Mexico's drug-trafficking networks. The organisation's leadership structure broke apart, with different groups and associates inheriting parts of its trafficking routes and operations.
The Arellano Félix family inherited the Tijuana-based network, which developed into a major trafficking organisation. The Sinaloa Cartel also retained a core descended from the wider network Félix Gallardo had built, with Guzmán later emerging as one of its leading figures.
This fragmentation helped shape the emergence of competing criminal organisations and territorial rivalries that would define Mexico's drug trade in subsequent decades. It did not mean Félix Gallardo personally founded every cartel that followed.
His Final Years In Prison
Félix Gallardo spent 37 years behind bars, with repeated attempts by his lawyers and family to secure house arrest on medical grounds. His deteriorating health became increasingly visible in his later years. In 2022, Mexico's then Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said he had been diagnosed with 22 ailments.
His transfer to hospital on November 13 came after years of health problems in custody. He died two days later, closing the life of a figure whose rise helped shape the structure of Mexico's modern drug trade.