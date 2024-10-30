Mexican Cartels’ Grip On Migrants Journeying To The US Border

A Venezuelan woman, traveling with her husband and two children, described the conditions at one such checkpoint: “There were more than 500 people there, some had been there 10, 15 days,” she said. “Whoever doesn’t have money stays, and whoever decides to pay leaves.” In cases where families are unable to pay on the spot, they may be escorted to nearby banks or allowed to contact relatives for money. In one instance, a baker from Ecuador recalled how he was taken to a bank to withdraw funds while his family was held until he returned.