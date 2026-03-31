Euphoria Season 3 New Trailer Shows Zendaya's Rue Being Investigated By DEA Agents

The second trailer for HBO’s Euphoria Season 3 was unveiled, showing more drama and drug busts. The show will premiere on April 12.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Euphoria season 3 new trailer
Euphoria season 3 new trailer out Photo: YouTube/HBO Max
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The second trailer for HBO’s Euphoria Season 3 was unveiled, which shows Rue (Zendaya) being investigated by DEA Agents.

  • The third season of the Emmy-winning series will premiere on April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.

  • Alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and the late Eric Dane return. Sharon Stone, Rosalía, and others are the newcomers.

HBO Max on Monday unveiled a new trailer for HBO's Euphoria Season 3. Zendaya is returning as Rue Bennett in the third season of the Emmy-winning drama series alongside Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo and Dominic Fike. The show is set to premiere this April.

Euphoria Season 3 new trailer

The trailer shows Zendaya's Rue being interrogated by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents after she’s shown working with drug dealers in Mexico. Sydney Sweeney‘s Cassie and Jacob Elordi’s Nate are married. The video also shows Cassie reuniting with Maddy (Alexa Demie) to shoot cam girl content.

Zendaya in Euphoria 3 trailer - YouTube
Euphoria Season 3 Trailer: Zendaya's Rue Bennett Battles Drug Dealers As She Enters Adulthood

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Watch the trailer here.

Euphoria Season 3 cast

Apart from the old cast, there are also new faces, including Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth and Marshawn Lynch. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kadeem Hardison, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell also round out the cast.

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Euphoria Season 3 plot

The new season will see a five-year time jump, with characters out of high school and having transitioned into adulthood. Last year, at an HBO Max event in London, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson revealed where the main characters ended up after high school. He said, “Jules [Schafer] is in art school, very nervous about having a career as a painter and trying to avoid responsibility at all costs. Maddy [Demie] is working in Hollywood at a talent agency for a manager, she’s obviously got her own side hustles going. And Lexi [Apatow] is an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone, who is just absolutely delightful and a true icon.”

Labrinth Slams Euphoria - Instagram
Labrinth Slams Euphoria, Says He Is ‘Done With This Industry’ In Viral Statement

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Euphoria Season 3 release date

Euphoria Season 3 will premiere on April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.

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