Euphoria Season 3 New Trailer Shows Zendaya's Rue Being Investigated By DEA Agents

Euphoria Season 3 plot

The new season will see a five-year time jump, with characters out of high school and having transitioned into adulthood. Last year, at an HBO Max event in London, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson revealed where the main characters ended up after high school. He said, “Jules [Schafer] is in art school, very nervous about having a career as a painter and trying to avoid responsibility at all costs. Maddy [Demie] is working in Hollywood at a talent agency for a manager, she’s obviously got her own side hustles going. And Lexi [Apatow] is an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone, who is just absolutely delightful and a true icon.”