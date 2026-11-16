More than 11,000 infected by Ebola, 5,500 dead; fatality rate nears 49 percent.
Armed violence, hunger and mistrust are obstructing contact tracing and patient isolation.
Vaccine trials offer hope, but funding and delivery must be arranged early.
Since the Ebola outbreak was declared on May 15 this year, Congo has recorded 11,376 confirmed infections and 5,568 deaths as of November 14, across 68 health zones in eight provinces. For months, the virus has killed roughly 240 people a week.
About two-thirds of recent deaths have taken place in communities rather than treatment centers, which Médecins Sans Frontières says points to late detection or people never reaching the healthcare system.
Physician William Clemmer, who is experienced in four Ebola outbreaks, including the current one called it a system's problem compounded by geography, insecurity, poor roads and mistrust. Many clinics lacked reliable water, electricity and waste disposal even before the outbreak, so protective equipment alone could not make them safe.
Fear, Hunger And Gunfire
Rumors are fuelling resistance, with the International Rescue Committee documenting 84 of them, including a belief that patients taken to treatment centers never return home alive. Such fear is reportedly keeping some women away from routine care.
With a fatality rate near 50 percent and no proven vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, Clemmer said such reluctance is understandable. Almost 29 million Congolese already face acute food insecurity, so isolating at home is hard when people must leave to earn money or find food.
Violence adds to the burden, as the UN’s Ebola coordinator, Julien Harneis, said armed groups have killed more people than Ebola in some areas, and attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces are hampering contact tracing.
Hope In The Lab, A Race To Deliver
There are encouraging signs as transmission has fallen in some former hotspots, and neighboring countries have so far avoided sustained spread. Thousands are receiving Merck’s Ervebo vaccine, which Africa CDC says may offer some cross-protection.
Two Bundibugyo-specific vaccines, from Oxford with the Serum Institute of India and from Moderna, will enter a late-stage trial, with results expected in early 2027. Yet North Kivu has vaccinated over 3,300 people and has just 247 doses left, with an urgent request for 10,000 more. Wellcome warns that financing and procurement must be settled before results arrive.
For now, the fight relies on finding cases, tracing contacts, isolating patients and winning community trust. As Clemmer puts it, the outbreak can be controlled with good public health measures.