US Embassy Issues Health Alert For Nigeria Amid Ebola Concerns

The United States Embassy in Abuja has issued a health alert for American citizens in Nigeria amid a regional outbreak of Bundibugyo virus disease, a rare form of Ebola, urging travellers to take precautions and monitor their health for possible symptoms. The advisory comes after Nigeria confirmed an imported case of the disease on October 20, prompting contact tracing and public-health measures. The embassy’s October 27 alert follows the medical evacuation of the patient and her husband to Switzerland on October 26.