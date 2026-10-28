US Embassy Issues Health Alert For Nigeria Amid Ebola Concerns

Nigeria confirmed a case of Bundibugyo virus disease on October 20 after a 42-year-old woman developed symptoms following travel from Uganda.
The patient and her asymptomatic husband were evacuated to Switzerland on October 26, while Nigerian health officials continued monitoring identified contacts.
The wider outbreak has affected the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya, prompting additional public-health support and surveillance efforts in Nigeria.
The United States Embassy in Abuja has issued a health alert for American citizens in Nigeria amid a regional outbreak of Bundibugyo virus disease, a rare form of Ebola, urging travellers to take precautions and monitor their health for possible symptoms. The advisory comes after Nigeria confirmed an imported case of the disease on October 20, prompting contact tracing and public-health measures. The embassy’s October 27 alert follows the medical evacuation of the patient and her husband to Switzerland on October 26.
Travellers Urged To Monitor Symptoms
The health advisory comes as authorities continue investigating Nigeria’s confirmed case, involving a 42-year-old woman who arrived in Abuja on October 3 after travelling from Uganda via Addis Ababa. She developed symptoms on October 7, sought medical attention and was admitted to a private health facility on October 11. Laboratory tests confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease on October 20, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).
The patient was medically evacuated to Switzerland on October 26 after her condition improved. Her husband, who had remained asymptomatic, accompanied her. Swiss authorities assumed responsibility for her treatment and his monitoring, while Nigerian health officials continued tracking people who had been in contact with the patient.
The NCDC’s October 26 situation report said 54 contacts had been identified and followed up, including healthcare workers, domestic staff and the patient’s spouse. The figure was higher than the 53 contacts reported earlier. A suspected case reported in Rivers State on October 23 tested negative for Ebola, the agency said.
Regional Outbreak Prompts Continued Vigilance
The health alert comes amid a wider outbreak of Bundibugyo virus disease, with sustained transmission reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and cases also recorded in Kenya. As of October 26, Kenya had reported nine confirmed cases, including two deaths. The DRC had recorded 10,060 confirmed cases and 4,887 related deaths, based on data available through October 25, according to the ECDC.
Bundibugyo virus is one of the viruses that cause Ebola disease. The illness can be severe and may initially produce symptoms such as fever, weakness, body aches and gastrointestinal problems, which can overlap with other infections. Health authorities have stressed the importance of prompt medical assessment and continued monitoring of people who may have been exposed.
The ECDC said three experts had been deployed to Nigeria from October 26 to provide advice and technical support to the European Union delegation in Abuja. It also said support had been offered to Nigerian authorities for surveillance, contact tracing, infection prevention and outbreak response. Investigations into the source of the Nigerian patient’s infection remain ongoing.