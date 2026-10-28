At least 40 people have reportedly died after a Renfe high-speed train collided with an Iryo train near Urda in Spain’s Toledo province, according to Spanish media reports
The collision derailed carriages and forced the suspension of high-speed services between Madrid and Andalusia as emergency teams continued rescue operations
The crash comes nine months after the deadly Adamuz rail disaster, which killed 46 people, renewing scrutiny of Spain’s high-speed network; the cause of the latest collision remains under investigation
At least 40 people were killed after two high-speed trains collided near Urda in Spain’s Toledo province on Wednesday, according to Spanish state media.
The collision occurred on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed line, near kilometre 118 between Mora and Urda. Preliminary accounts indicated that a Renfe AVE train struck an Iryo train from behind, causing carriages to derail, according to Spanish media reports.
Spain’s rail infrastructure operator Adif confirmed that the collision had forced the suspension of high-speed services between Madrid and Andalusia. Emergency services, including firefighters, Civil Guard officers, medical teams and Civil Protection personnel, were deployed at the site.
Rescue Operations
The death toll stood at 40 as rescue teams continued working through the wreckage and authorities assessed the damage. The number of injured passengers was still being established as emergency personnel evacuated survivors and transported them to hospitals.
The regional government activated its emergency response plan, while the municipality of Urda prepared a sports pavilion to receive affected passengers. Renfe also opened a helpline for the families of those involved in the crash.
Adif and the railway operators expressed condolences to victims’ families and said they were coordinating with emergency services. Renfe announced free changes and cancellations for passengers affected by the disruption.
Second Major Crash In Nine Months
The collision is the second major deadly rail accident involving the operators on the Madrid-Andalusia corridor in nine months.
On January 18, 2026, a Renfe Alvia train travelling from Madrid to Huelva collided with an Iryo train travelling from Málaga to Madrid near Adamuz in Córdoba province. That crash killed dozens of people and injured more than 100, prompting questions about railway maintenance and infrastructure investment.
The latest collision is likely to renew scrutiny of safety on Spain’s high-speed network, although investigators have yet to establish what caused Wednesday’s accident.
The immediate priority remains rescue and medical assistance. Adif has suspended rail traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia route until further notice, disrupting services connecting Madrid with Córdoba, Seville and other southern destinations.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation, and the casualty figures may change as authorities complete their assessment.