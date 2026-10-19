Real Madrid Vs Sevilla, La Liga 2026-27: Kylian Mbappe Brace Powers Los Blancos To 4-1 Victory

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 19 October 2026 2:23 pm

Real Madrid cruised to a 4-1 victory over Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday, October 18, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to keep the pressure on leaders Barcelona ahead of next week’s El Clasico. Arda Guler opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Mbappe doubled the hosts’ advantage seven minutes later. The France striker then converted a Panenka penalty after the break, taking his tally to 11 goals in 11 games across competitions, while Manu Bueno pulled one back for Sevilla before Yan Diomande restored Madrid’s three-goal cushion. The victory leaves Real Madrid six points behind Barcelona, who they face on October 25, with Vinicius Junior missing the Sevilla clash due to suspension.