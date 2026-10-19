Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

Real Madrid Vs Sevilla, La Liga 2026-27: Kylian Mbappe Brace Powers Los Blancos To 4-1 Victory

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Real Madrid cruised to a 4-1 victory over Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday, October 18, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to keep the pressure on leaders Barcelona ahead of next week’s El Clasico. Arda Guler opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Mbappe doubled the hosts’ advantage seven minutes later. The France striker then converted a Panenka penalty after the break, taking his tally to 11 goals in 11 games across competitions, while Manu Bueno pulled one back for Sevilla before Yan Diomande restored Madrid’s three-goal cushion. The victory leaves Real Madrid six points behind Barcelona, who they face on October 25, with Vinicius Junior missing the Sevilla clash due to suspension.

image Prefer on Google
Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2026 soccer highlights-Yan Diomande
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, and Yan Diomande celebrate fourth goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
1/9
Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2026 soccer highlights-Sevillas Jose Angel Carmona
Sevilla's Jose Angel Carmona, left, and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe run during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
2/9
Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2026 soccer highlights-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring third goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
3/9
Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2026 soccer highlights-Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores from a penalty kick during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
4/9
Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2026 soccer highlights-Mbappe scores from the penalty kick
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores from the penalty kick during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
5/9
Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2026 soccer highlights-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe shoots during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
6/9
Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2026 soccer highlights-Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni shoots during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
7/9
Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2026 soccer highlights-Real Madrids Endrick
Real Madrid's Endrick shoots during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
8/9
Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2026 soccer highlights-Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrate after scoring second goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
9/9
Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2026 soccer highlights-Real Madrids Arda Guler
Real Madrid's Arda Guler reacts after scoring first goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories