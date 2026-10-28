Serbia: Knife-Wielding Attacker Shot Dead Outside Israeli Embassy In Belgrade

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said the incident took place shortly after midnight, when an unidentified assailant attacked a member of the country’s Gendarmerie, an elite police unit, with two knives. The attacker was reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the assault. The officer fired at the assailant in self-defence, killing him, Dacic said. The injured officer was reported to be in stable condition and expected to be discharged from hospital.