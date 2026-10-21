Israel planned fresh strikes on Iran before Trump reportedly intervened.
Iran strengthens defences as fears of renewed fighting grow.
Trump rules out attacks before midterm elections, citing ongoing talks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to restart attacks on Iran’s civilian infrastructure and nuclear facilities before it was vetoed by the US President, Donald Trump.
Israel had drawn up plans for a military campaign against Iran lasting several days over the October 10 weekend, but the operation was cancelled after US President Donald Trump objected, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.
The planned strikes were expected to be more extensive than Israel’s February operation. Potential targets reportedly included civilian infrastructure, nuclear sites and facilities linked to Iran’s leadership.
Israel has reportedly identified fresh targets in Iran, including civilian sites that have not been attacked before.
The Financial Times report has suggested that a return to fighting in the coming weeks is “not an unreasonable scenario”, suggesting that the possibility of renewed military action remains open despite the reported cancellation of the October operation.
The report comes after an unannounced meeting between US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Israel’s Ovda air base on Monday, Israeli media reported. Israeli public broadcaster KAN said discussions focused mainly on Iran.
Amid the growing tension, Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia announced on October 16 that the country had brought new military equipment into service. He said Iran’s defence capabilities had improved significantly since its previous war with the United States and Israel, according to the Standard.
Will US Attack Iran After Midterm Elections?
US President Donald Trump has said the United States will not attack Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, citing “productive discussions” with Tehran. However, Washington continues to maintain its naval blockade and economic pressure on Iran.
Earlier, Axios reported that the Pentagon had directed US Central Command to prepare for a possible resumption of major military operations in Iran. Citing US and Israeli officials, the report said no date had been set for the operation, and Trump had not made a final decision.
According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Iran has been reinforcing security around key sites, including nuclear facilities. Tehran has also warned regional officials that any fresh US attack would trigger retaliation across the Middle East. This could mean the war can restart.
The war began in February when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. The war has contributed to a drop in US President Donald Trump’s approval rating to its lowest level yet.
Polls also suggest that rising petrol prices are worrying Americans and could hurt Republicans in the November 3 congressional elections.