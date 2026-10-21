The nuclear dispute remains a major obstacle. The US has called for a substantial reduction in Iran’s uranium enrichment capacity, while Tehran insists that its enriched material must remain within its borders. Iran had enriched uranium to 60% purity before US and Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities in February, a level significantly above that generally required for civilian nuclear power and closer to the roughly 90% associated with weapons-grade uranium. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, while Washington and its allies have raised concerns about the programme.