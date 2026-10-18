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Who Is Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi, Iran’s New Defence Minister?

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

The appointment fills a vacancy left after Iran’s previous defence minister was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike in February, bringing an executive with experience in the country’s defence industry to the post.

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Who Is Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi, Iran’s New Defence Minister?
Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi becomes Iran’s new defence minister Photo: | IRNA
Summary of this article

  • Iran’s parliament approved Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi as defence minister on October 18, with 237 votes in favour and 15 against

  • Ketabchi succeeds acting minister Majid Ebn al-Reza, who assumed the role after Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh was killed in a US-Israeli strike in February

  • A veteran of Iran’s defence industry, Ketabchi has held senior roles in aerospace and missile-related sectors and has pledged to strengthen military production and technology

Iran’s parliament on Sunday approved Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi as the country’s new minister of defence and armed forces logistics, endorsing President Masoud Pezeshkian’s nomination, according to Iranian state news  agency reported.

Ketabchi secured 237 votes in favour and 15 against, out of 277 lawmakers present, according to IRNA. Pezeshkian said the parliament’s approval sent a message of unity and expressed hope that the appointment would strengthen Iran’s defence capabilities.

Ketabchi was nominated on October 5 and succeeds Brigadier General Majid Ibn al-Reza, who had served as acting defence minister since February 28, when the previous minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, and several other military officials were killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran.

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Defence Industry Background

Born in 1958 in the northern Iranian city of Rasht, Ketabchi is an executive in Iran’s defence industry. His previous positions include heading the Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group and serving as managing director of the Aerospace Industries Organization.

Pezeshkian defended the nominee’s professional experience during the parliamentary review, pointing to his progression through technical and scientific responsibilities within the Defence Ministry. The president said he hoped Ketabchi would use that experience to further develop Iran’s defensive capabilities.

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The nomination was considered by lawmakers during a session on Sunday, with the candidate’s credentials examined before the vote of confidence.

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Defence Ministry Vacancy

The appointment follows a period of interim leadership at the ministry after Nasirzadeh was killed on the first day of the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel on February 28.

Ibn al-Reza had overseen the ministry’s responsibilities since then. Ketabchi’s confirmation now places a new minister in charge of defence and armed forces logistics as Tehran continues to focus on strengthening its military capabilities.

Pezeshkian has said Iran has not initiated a war against another country and would not yield to external pressure. The president has also praised the armed forces’ response during the conflict.

Ketabchi’s appointment formalises the leadership of the ministry following months of interim stewardship. His previous work in the defence industry is expected to be central to his responsibilities in the role.

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