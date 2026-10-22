Why The Uranium Stockpile Matters

Before the June 2025 strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the IAEA estimated that Iran held 440.9kg of uranium enriched to up to 60 per cent, Reuters reported on October 7. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in March that the agency believed a little more than 200kg of uranium enriched to that level remained in the Isfahan tunnel complex, with some also at Natanz. Iran has not told the IAEA how much material survived the attacks or disclosed its whereabouts.