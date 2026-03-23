US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iran Threatens to Retaliate to Trump's Threat, Israel Launches new wave of Attack

Following the US issuing a 30-day waiver lifting sanctions to ease global supply crunch, China’s state refiners are exploring a deal with Iran to purchase its oil, as reported by Bloomberg.

It was also reported that representatives of the National Iranian Oil Co and traders who act as intermediaries have also been exploring other potential buyers among other Asian refiners.

Even prior to the war and US actions, China has been the main buyer of Iran’s oil, buying more than 80 percent of the total supply shipped.