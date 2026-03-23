US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iran Threatens to Retaliate to Trump's Threat, Israel Launches new wave of Attack

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: President Donald Trump warned late Saturday that the U.S. would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if it didn’t fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, prompting Tehran to say it would respond to any such strike with attacks on U.S. and Israeli energy and infrastructure assets in the region.

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US-Israel-Iran War
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine, points to a map showing bomb strikes on Iran during a press briefing to discuss Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon | Source: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iran targeted the joint U.K.-U.S. Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean about 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) away, suggesting that Tehran has missiles that can go farther than previously acknowledged — or that it had used its space program for an improvised launch. Along with 21 other nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Japan, the United Arab Emirates expressed "readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage" in response to Iran's threats to shipping on the Strait of Hormuz.
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US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: China State Refiners Explore Iran Oil Deals After US Waiver

Summary
Summary of this article

Following the US issuing a 30-day waiver lifting sanctions to ease global supply crunch, China’s state refiners are exploring a deal with Iran to purchase its oil, as reported by Bloomberg.

It was also reported that representatives of the National Iranian Oil Co and traders who act as intermediaries have also been exploring other potential buyers among other Asian refiners.

Even prior to the war and US actions, China has been the main buyer of Iran’s oil, buying more than 80 percent of the total supply shipped.

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Israeli Launches ‘a Wide-Scale Wave of Strikes’ on Iran

As airstrikes hit Iran’s capital early Monday, the Israeli military said it had “begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure.”

It did not immediately elaborate

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Reiterates his ‘Peace Through Strength’ Slogan

As the 48 hours US gave Iran to open the strait of Hormuz dwindle, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social website early Monday: “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, TO PUT IT MILDLY!!!”

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iran is “Operating in a Sign of Desperation”, claims US

The head of the U.S. military’s Central Command says Iran is “operating in a sign of desperation” by targeting civilian sites in the war.

In an interview with the Farsi-language satellite network Iran International aired early Monday, U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper said: “They’re operating in a sign of desperation. ... In the last couple of weeks, they’ve attacked civilian targets very deliberately, more than 300 times,” Cooper said.

Cooper also noted the slowdown in Iranian incoming fire across the Mideast as the war has entered its fourth week.

“At the beginning of the conflict, you saw large volumes in the dozens of drones and missiles,” Cooper said.

“You no longer see that. It’s all one or two at a time.”

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US is 'Ahead or On Plan' in Iran Campaign 

The top commander of the U.S. military’s Central Command said the campaign against Iran is “ahead or on plan” in the war.

U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, in an interview to the Farsi-language satellite network Iran International aired early Monday, said Iran’s continued attacks on Gulf Arab states and the wider Mideast put civilians at risk.

“They could stop this war right now, absolutely, if they chose to do so,” he said of Iran.

“They need to stop putting the wonderful Iranian people at risk by firing missiles and drones from inside populated areas. ... They need to stop immediately attacking civilians throughout the Middle East region.”

He added that the U.S. and Israel were targeting missile and drone manufacturing sites as well.

“We’re also going after the manufacturing,” he said. “So it’s not just about the threat today. We’re eliminating the threat of the future, both in terms of the drones, the missiles, as well as the navy.”

AP

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