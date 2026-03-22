Netanyahu Urges Global Leaders to Join US-Israel Campaign Against Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

In remarks delivered from the scene of a recent Iranian missile strike in southern Israel, Netanyahu emphasized that Iran's actions,such as blocking the Strait of Hormuz and demonstrating long-range missile capabilities, endanger international energy supplies and civilian populations far beyond the Middle East. "Iran endangers the entire world," he stated. "It’s time to see the leaders of the rest of the countries join up. I’m happy to say I can see some of them beginning to move in that direction, but more is needed."