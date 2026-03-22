Netanyahu Urges Global Leaders to Join US-Israel Campaign Against Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

In remarks delivered from the scene of a recent Iranian missile strike in southern Israel, Netanyahu emphasized that Iran's actions,such as blocking the Strait of Hormuz and demonstrating long-range missile capabilities, endanger international energy supplies and civilian populations far beyond the Middle East.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AP
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Summary of this article

  • Netanyahu stresses that the US and Israel are fighting “together… for a common goal” to eliminate Iran’s nuclear and missile threats, with “unprecedented strength” and “lightning speed” coordination.

  • He repeatedly denies that Israel “dragged” the US into the war, insisting Trump needed no convincing and that America is acting as a “model ally” partner, not on Israel’s behalf.

  • While claiming private backing from many world leaders, Netanyahu’s public appeals have focused on the Iranian population rising up, not on recruiting foreign governments to join the military effort.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly called on world leaders to actively support and join the ongoing US-Israeli military operations against Iran, arguing that the Islamic Republic poses a direct threat not only to Israel and the United States but to global security, including Europe.

In remarks delivered from the scene of a recent Iranian missile strike in southern Israel, Netanyahu emphasized that Iran's actions,such as blocking the Strait of Hormuz and demonstrating long-range missile capabilities, endanger international energy supplies and civilian populations far beyond the Middle East. "Iran endangers the entire world," he stated. "It’s time to see the leaders of the rest of the countries join up. I’m happy to say I can see some of them beginning to move in that direction, but more is needed."

The comments come nearly a month into the US-Israeli campaign, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, which began with coordinated airstrikes on February 28 targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, missile production sites, and leadership targets. Netanyahu has repeatedly highlighted the close partnership with US President Donald Trump, describing America as a "model ally" and denying claims that Israel pressured Washington into the conflict.

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While Netanyahu has previously noted private support from "dozens of world leaders" who understand the necessity of curbing Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, his latest appeal marks a more explicit push for active participation. He pointed to Iran's recent attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure and its threats to global shipping as reasons why allies should step forward now that Iran has been significantly weakened, unable to enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles, according to Israeli assessments.

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