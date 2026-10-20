Pakistan-Iran Border Shutdown Puts Trade Worth Millions At Risk

The timing is significant for Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts. Reuters that Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was scheduled to visit Tehran on October 20 for talks with Iranian officials amid efforts to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Arab News reported that discussions were also likely to cover bilateral relations and measures to facilitate trade along the shared border. The visit provides a diplomatic channel for addressing the disruption, although available reporting does not establish that reopening the crossings was its primary purpose.