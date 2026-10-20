Pakistan-Iran Border Shutdown Puts Trade Worth Millions At Risk

Around 2,000 trucks are stranded after Pakistan halted commercial trade at two crossings with Iran.
Security concerns and reported technical issues have disrupted shipments of rice, LPG, fruit and other cargo.
The shutdown threatens export earnings and traders’ livelihoods, with no confirmed date for trade to resume.
Pakistan has suspended commercial trade through two key crossings with Iran, leaving about 2,000 trucks stranded on both sides of the border, according to the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI). The vehicles are carrying goods including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), rice and fresh fruit, raising concerns over supply disruptions and losses for traders.
The suspension emerged on Saturday, October 17, after Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce withdrew an earlier order concerning imports from Iran. Pakistani officials have cited security concerns, smuggling and border management, while Tehran has attributed the disruption to technical issues and precautionary measures. Neither government has announced a confirmed reopening date in the reports reviewed. The closure comes as Islamabad seeks to maintain relations with Tehran amid wider regional tensions and diplomatic efforts to prevent further conflict.
Why Did Pakistan Suspend Trade At The Two Crossings?
The precise administrative trigger for the suspension remains unclear. On October 16, Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce issued a memorandum withdrawing an earlier order dated October 3 concerning an extension of the Electronic Import Form (EIF) waiver for imports from Iran. The memorandum did not specify why the earlier order was withdrawn, and the available reporting does not establish whether the decision directly caused the suspension of commercial trade.
Balochistan officials subsequently cited security and border management concerns. Shahid Rind, adviser to the provincial chief minister on media and political affairs, described the move as “necessary to improve the security situation and administrative affairs on both sides of the border”, India Today reported. Al Jazeera reported that Pakistan’s federal government had not publicly commented on the suspension.
Bakhtiar Ismail, deputy commissioner of Chagai district, where Taftan is located, said the measure was temporary. “The border will be opened as soon as effective measures are in place,” he wrote on X, according to Al Jazeera.
Iran offered a different explanation. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said: “Due to certain technical issues and the necessity of implementing precautionary measures, cross-border movement and exchanges have been temporarily halted,” according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
Pakistan’s security explanation and Iran’s account of technical problems have not been reconciled publicly. The available reporting does not establish whether the withdrawal of the import waiver directly triggered the suspension or whether separate operational decisions were involved.
The reported suspension concerns commercial trade through Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan. The QCCI said commercial activity had been suspended across all Pakistan-Iran border crossings, although the reported government action specifically names the two crossings.
What Goods Are Stranded And Who Could Be Affected?
The stranded vehicles are carrying LPG, rice, fresh fruit and other essential commodities, according to PTI.
The chamber has advised businesses trading with Iran to stop placing fresh import and export orders until further notice. Traders now face uncertainty over delivery schedules, customs clearance and the costs of consignments that cannot move. Transporters may also incur additional expenses while vehicles and cargo remain stranded.
Gabd-Rimdan is an important route for Pakistan’s LPG supplies. The suspension has raised concerns about possible disruptions to availability and upward pressure on prices, although the scale of any shortage or price increase has not been established. The impact will depend on how long the restrictions last and whether alternative supplies are available.
The disruption could also affect Pakistani rice exporters. UN trade data available through the World Bank put Pakistan’s rice exports to Iran at about $430.5 million in 2023, underlining the importance of the market for exporters, Arab News reported. Muhammad Raza, chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, told Arab News that redirecting shipments through Iran’s Bandar Abbas port would be difficult because of higher freight costs amid the US-Iran conflict.
“To divert all to Bandar Abbas [port in Iran] would be very difficult as due to the [US-Iran] war the cost of freight is very high,” Raza said.
Fresh produce is particularly vulnerable to delays because it can deteriorate while awaiting clearance. Border communities could also face reduced work for drivers, loaders, customs clearing agents, warehouse workers and small businesses providing transport and related services. These are potential consequences; the reports reviewed do not establish the extent of actual job losses or financial damage.
The closure has not halted all movement. Iran’s WANA news agency reported that passenger traffic through the Rimdan-Gabd crossing continued even as commercial operations were suspended. The restrictions therefore concern commercial movement rather than necessarily preventing all travel across the border.
Security Concerns And The Wider Regional Context
The suspension comes against a backdrop of prolonged insecurity in Balochistan, where armed groups have carried out attacks on security personnel and government installations. Pakistani authorities have sought to strengthen security in the province, which shares a border with Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan region.
However, the available reporting does not establish that a specific attack directly triggered the current suspension. Pakistani officials have cited broader security and counterterrorism concerns, but the precise operational circumstances behind the closure remain unclear.
The decision also comes amid tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Pakistan has sought to mediate between Washington and Tehran and has been involved in diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.
In January 2024, Iran launched strikes inside Pakistan’s Balochistan province, prompting retaliatory Pakistani strikes inside Iran two days later. Subsequent diplomatic engagement helped ease the immediate crisis. The episode illustrates how security disputes along the shared frontier can strain relations, although there is no evidence that the current trade suspension has triggered a comparable confrontation.
The timing is significant for Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts. Reuters that Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was scheduled to visit Tehran on October 20 for talks with Iranian officials amid efforts to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Arab News reported that discussions were also likely to cover bilateral relations and measures to facilitate trade along the shared border. The visit provides a diplomatic channel for addressing the disruption, although available reporting does not establish that reopening the crossings was its primary purpose.
Javad Heiran-Nia, head of the Persian Gulf Studies Group at Iran’s Center for Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies, warned that an unresolved dispute could complicate Pakistan’s diplomatic position.
“If the border dispute remains unresolved, Tehran may question whether Islamabad can simultaneously maintain productive relations with Iran and cooperate with Washington’s pressure campaign,” he told Al Jazeera.
His assessment highlights a possible diplomatic risk, rather than evidence that relations have already deteriorated because of the suspension.
What Have Pakistan And Iran Said About Reopening The Crossings?
Pakistani officials have described the closure as temporary and said discussions are under way to resolve the outstanding issues. Rind expressed the expectation that trade would resume soon, while Ismail said the border would reopen once effective measures were in place.
Baghaei also said Iranian and Pakistani authorities were in contact to resolve the technical problems and restore normal operations. Neither side has announced a confirmed reopening date in the reports reviewed.
The immediate challenge is to agree on the security and administrative arrangements needed to resume trade, including the clearance of stranded consignments and the procedures for new orders. Pakistan must address its stated security concerns without prolonging disruptions to legitimate commerce, while Iran must work with Pakistani authorities to resolve the technical issues it has cited.
A prolonged suspension could increase transport costs and expose traders to losses while disrupting supplies. Neither government had announced a confirmed reopening date in the reports reviewed. The outcome of their discussions will determine how quickly commercial movement can resume.