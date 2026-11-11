The political relationship between India and Pakistan may be frozen, but the movement of goods between the two neighbours has proved harder to stop. Medicines, pharmaceutical ingredients and other products continue to find their way into Pakistan even as both countries maintain restrictions on formal trade. The latest figures from Pakistan's central bank show that the country paid $61.7 million for imports from India between July and September 2026, a 69 per cent increase from the $36.6 million recorded during the corresponding period a year earlier. The numbers point to a striking contradiction: while diplomatic and security ties remain strained, commercial demand has continued to pull the two economies together.